Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street opens mostly higher as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
ValueWalk
Second Coming Of Boris Johnson Would Receive Wrath Of The Markets
Boris Johnson’s return to 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister would send financial markets into “utter chaos” at a time when Britain is facing an economic meltdown. This is the stark warning from the CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen financial losses a year after she invested in a SPAC that's set to marge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
Biden knows there are limits on American power, but they're nowhere to be found in his first major security strategy
Opinion: Biden is clearly able to recognize limits to American power in practice, but not, somehow, in principle or on paper.
ValueWalk
The Best Paying Jobs in Natural Gas Distribution Industry in2022 (Career Path)
The distribution of natural gas is a vital part of the energy industry, and many job opportunities are available in this field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual pay for a natural gas distribution worker is $89,661 per year. So you should give it a shot, but how many jobs are available in natural gas distribution?
ValueWalk
Crypto Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon As Regulatory Debate Rumbles
There are few certainties in life, but one thing you can count on is the US moving to regulate fast-growing industries including crypto. In 2020 alone, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed 715 enforcement actions – which is fewer than previous years, however, the $4.6bn in penalties and fines collected was record-breaking.
ValueWalk
These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks in Q3 2022
The healthcare industry is now starting to shift its focus away from the coronavirus pandemic to work on its core activities. A report from McKinsey notes that the healthcare industry is now continuing to innovate and grow despite persistent inflation in consumer prices. However, a volatile macro scenario and tight...
Optimism about next generation’s ability to have a better life than parents drops: Gallup
Just 42 percent of U.S. adults think today’s youth will have a better life than their parents, down from 60 percent last measured in June of 2019. The findings are reflected in a new Gallup poll conducted among 812 adults in September 2022. The declines are mainly driven by...
ValueWalk
Jobs Available In Industrial Machinery: Is Industrial Machinery/Components A Good Career Path?
The industrial machinery and components industry is a vital part of the US economy, responsible for manufacturing a wide range of essential products for businesses and consumers. This sector employs millions worldwide and is forecast to grow in the coming years. So, how many jobs are available in industrial machinery components?
ValueWalk
The Best Paying Jobs in the Public Utilities Industry in 2022
Want to be a part of the public utility but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry; this article is for you. Some people are unaware of this golden opportunity of how many jobs public utilities are offering. According to the estimated data from the Bureau of Labor...
Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo
Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts.
ValueWalk
Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession
When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Alluvial Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial Fund performance update...
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Choppy But Bearish
S&P 500 turned once again decisively lower yesterday, and the slow grind to the upcoming local bottom continues on rising volume – and that‘s good. Crucially, bonds continued supporting the move – as the key trio on my watch (those always shown in bond charts), reversed intraday.
Comments / 0