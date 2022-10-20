ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

Wall Street opens mostly higher as earnings reports roll in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
ValueWalk

Second Coming Of Boris Johnson Would Receive Wrath Of The Markets

Boris Johnson’s return to 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister would send financial markets into “utter chaos” at a time when Britain is facing an economic meltdown. This is the stark warning from the CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
ValueWalk

The Best Paying Jobs in Natural Gas Distribution Industry in2022 (Career Path)

The distribution of natural gas is a vital part of the energy industry, and many job opportunities are available in this field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual pay for a natural gas distribution worker is $89,661 per year. So you should give it a shot, but how many jobs are available in natural gas distribution?
ValueWalk

Crypto Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon As Regulatory Debate Rumbles

There are few certainties in life, but one thing you can count on is the US moving to regulate fast-growing industries including crypto. In 2020 alone, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed 715 enforcement actions – which is fewer than previous years, however, the $4.6bn in penalties and fines collected was record-breaking.
ValueWalk

These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks in Q3 2022

The healthcare industry is now starting to shift its focus away from the coronavirus pandemic to work on its core activities. A report from McKinsey notes that the healthcare industry is now continuing to innovate and grow despite persistent inflation in consumer prices. However, a volatile macro scenario and tight...
ValueWalk

The Best Paying Jobs in the Public Utilities Industry in 2022

Want to be a part of the public utility but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry; this article is for you. Some people are unaware of this golden opportunity of how many jobs public utilities are offering. According to the estimated data from the Bureau of Labor...
ValueWalk

Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Alluvial Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial Fund performance update...
ValueWalk

S&P 500 Choppy But Bearish

S&P 500 turned once again decisively lower yesterday, and the slow grind to the upcoming local bottom continues on rising volume – and that‘s good. Crucially, bonds continued supporting the move – as the key trio on my watch (those always shown in bond charts), reversed intraday.

