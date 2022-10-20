In my opinion, there are two types of dressers in the fashion industry: First, those who revel in the weird intricacies of putting clothing together. They work wardrobe magic like turning scarfs into tops, and tops into skirts, and somehow manage to make the whole undertaking look effortless and cool. Then, there are people like me who also want to look effortless and cool, but really have no time or desire to fuss around trial and error in front of the mirror every morning. We rely on easy, very specific outfit formulas to get ready, with a few key pieces doing the heavy lifting. My favorites of the moment? Duster cardigans and coats.

2 DAYS AGO