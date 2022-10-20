Read full article on original website
thezoereport.com
Let This Fashion Insider’s Milan Wardrobe Be Your Fall Shopping Guide
In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world. Up next? Bustle Digital Group’s senior vice president, Tiffany Reid, and her expertly planned lineup of looks for Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023.
thezoereport.com
The Flirty-Yet-Minimal Look Hailey Bieber Wore In Los Angeles Over The Weekend
If there’s a fashion thing that’s becoming a bit of a hallmark for Hailey Bieber, it’s a miniskirt and loafer combo — sometimes with a leather jacket thrown over it, but not always. Over the weekend in Los Angeles, for example, Bieber wore a low-slung denim miniskirt with textured, platform loafers and white socks. She played with proportions and wore an oversized leather jacket (another signature for the model) over a fitted cropped top. She wore her hair middle-parted and down, with narrow black sunglasses to guard against the sunshine.
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
thezoereport.com
This Fall I’m Swapping My Cropped Cardigans For Easy & Elegant Dusters
In my opinion, there are two types of dressers in the fashion industry: First, those who revel in the weird intricacies of putting clothing together. They work wardrobe magic like turning scarfs into tops, and tops into skirts, and somehow manage to make the whole undertaking look effortless and cool. Then, there are people like me who also want to look effortless and cool, but really have no time or desire to fuss around trial and error in front of the mirror every morning. We rely on easy, very specific outfit formulas to get ready, with a few key pieces doing the heavy lifting. My favorites of the moment? Duster cardigans and coats.
thezoereport.com
Gen Z’s Favorite Bag Is Actually The Best, First Handbag Investment You Could Make
If you’re in the market for a new handbag but can’t decide which one to invest in, worry not. The beauty of today’s age is that companies are ruled by the data they gather to better understand their customers. How that’s mutually beneficial to the individual buyer is that this data, when it’s shared, serves as an indicator of what was favored, what (still) is favored, and what will be in the future — all important factors to consider when shopping. Rebag’s 2022 resale report does just that by providing shoppers with a list of entry-level designer bags one should invest in for 2023 — all are around or under the $3,000 mark.
thezoereport.com
Jill Biden’s Dresses Have Become A Staple Look In Her First Lady Style
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is a pro at pulling off polished and elegant outfits no matter the occasion. Not only does she carry out her duties as FLOTUS with grace, but she also continues to teach English and writing classes at Northern Virginia Community College. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why her sartorial go-to pieces fall into the workwear category. One of the most notable items in the first lady’s regal wardrobe is her collection of dresses, which Biden often wears (and rewears) over the years. Her favorite styles all possess an elevated, timeless quality with a professional feel, which works out perfectly for both the classroom and the White House.
thezoereport.com
The Scary-Good Halloween Nails Taking Over Our Instagram Feeds
Whether you choose to dress up or simply sit back and observe, Halloween is a great time to people watch — especially in New York City, where sidewalks are runways. Just this weekend, I saw Bridgerton-level ballgowns and wigs, scary-accurate renditions of the Wicked Witch of the West (green makeup and all), and a couple sporting Canadian tuxedos á la Y2K Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Although these costumes make a splash on their own, to really elevate your Halloween style this year, don’t limit yourself to just clothing — why not include an on-theme manicure too? Halloween nail art can range from kitsch to chic, but they’re always so fun to wear.
