Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Justin Fields Sees Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots as Momentum-Builder
Fields sees 'momentum' in Bears' blowout win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For six games this season, and for his entire Bears career, quarterback Justin Fields has probably felt like he was running uphill with a 100-pound weight on his back. It has been one step forward, two steps back.
NFL Power Rankings: AFC and NFC Teams Split Top Spots After Week 7
There isn’t a singular formula to success this season. The league’s best remain true to their identity.
Bears Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
Grading Bears' offense, defense in blowout win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On paper, Monday night's showdown between the Bears and New England Patriots was a total mismatch. You had Bill Belichick, looking to overtake George Halas for second-most career wins, on one sideline. The Patriots head...
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Jets Acquire Running Back James Robinson From Jaguars, Per Report
The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7
Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
Report: Bears Shift Offensive Line; Move Patrick, Insert Schofield
Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio.
Bears' Justin Jones on Patriots' Footballs: ‘Inflated to the Max'
Jones on Patriots' footballs: 'Inflated to the max' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Joneskept it short when talking about the Patriots' footballs, and whether or not he thought they were cheating like they were guilty of doing during the 2014 playoffs. "They were inflated to the max. Three...
Dante Pettis Takes Over Velus Jones Jr as Bears New Punt Returner
Dante Pettis takes over as Bears new punt returner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is getting a break as the team's punt returner. Wide receiver Dante Pettis is taking over as the Bears' punt returner, evidenced by his fielding a punt from the Patriots on the first drive of the game.
Obama, Burr, Vaughn Will Join the Manningcast for MNF Bears Game
Obama, Burr, Vaughn will join Bears 'Manningcast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manningcast will host former President Barack Obama, comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn as guests for their broadcast of the Bears game on Monday Night Football. Former U.S. President Obama completed a two-year fellowship at...
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘Encouraged With Progress' in Justin Fields
Ryan Poles 'encouraged with progress' from Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles held an impromptu press conference with reporters ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots and went out of his way to compliment Justin Fields. During his introductory statement, before opening up for questions, Poles said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his second-year quarterback.
Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
Bulls' Nikola Vučević Celebrates Birthday in Style With Big Game
Vučević celebrates birthday in style with big game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before tipoff Monday night, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown wished Nikola Vučević a happy birthday. Brown was celebrating one of his own, turning 26. So the 32-year-old Vučević appreciated the gesture---and...
Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
'The Pistons Pulse': Cade Cunningham's slow start; encouraged by rookies at season's start
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Producer: Wes Davenport ...
