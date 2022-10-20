ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7

Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Shift Offensive Line; Move Patrick, Insert Schofield

Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio.
NBC Chicago

Obama, Burr, Vaughn Will Join the Manningcast for MNF Bears Game

Obama, Burr, Vaughn will join Bears 'Manningcast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manningcast will host former President Barack Obama, comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn as guests for their broadcast of the Bears game on Monday Night Football. Former U.S. President Obama completed a two-year fellowship at...
NBC Chicago

How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs

Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
NBC Chicago

Bears GM Ryan Poles 'Encouraged With Progress' in Justin Fields

Ryan Poles 'encouraged with progress' from Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles held an impromptu press conference with reporters ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots and went out of his way to compliment Justin Fields. During his introductory statement, before opening up for questions, Poles said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his second-year quarterback.
NBC Chicago

Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access

WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
NBC Chicago

Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
NBC Chicago

