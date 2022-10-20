ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions injury update: Decker and Board return, 6 players still sidelined

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
Thursday’s practice participation report for the Detroit Lions was a little happier than Wednesday’s lengthy list. Two players who sat out on the first practice session of Week 7 returned to the field.

Left tackle Taylor Decker and linebacker Chris Board were back on the field in Allen Park. Decker missed Wednesday with a personal issue, while Board sat with a knee injury. Board remained on limited status, but that’s progress for the speedy LB.

Six more players who sat out on Wednesday remained sidelined for Thursday’s session:

  • WR DJ Chark (ankle)
  • DE Charles Harris (groin)
  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)
  • OT Matt Nelson (calf)
  • CB Bobby Price (knee)
  • WR Josh Reynolds (knee)

A handful of other Lions remain limited due to ongoing injuries. Along with Board, RB D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), C Frank Ragnow (foot), Will Harris (hip) and John Cominsky (wrist) were not full participants in Thursday’s practice.

The good news: no new injuries cropped up in the first two days of practice in advance of Sunday’s trip to Dallas to face the 4-2 Cowboys.

