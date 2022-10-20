ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WVNews

Exhibit on Chuck Yeager opens at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new exhibit on Chuck Yeager coinciding with the 75th anniversary of his breaking the sound barrier has been opened at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. Officials from the airport participated in the opening Monday, along with staff from Marshall University, where Yeager donated artifacts...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

First Presbyterian Church annual shoe drive helps Ripley area schools

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — For First Presbyterian Church of Ripley, the congregation is small, but the cause is great. For over 15 years, this church has been donating to a shoes and socks project that has impacted thousands of Jackson County school children. Frances O’Connell and Diane Hambrick...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Benefit dinner supports Jackson County Community Foundation

MILLWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A sold-out audience was on hand to celebrate the Community Foundation of Jackson County on Thursday night at the National Guard Armory in Millwood. Featured speaker, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and football analyst Terry Bradshaw spoke passionately and humorously about finding a purpose...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mason County Law Enforcement Banquet awards Officer of the Year

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10th annual Mason County Law Enforcement Banquet was held Thursday night at the First Church of God Worship Center in Point Pleasant. The event honors all officers and awards the Officer of the Year. The event is managed by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club. This year’s gala marked a return to ceremony as the event was not held the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns, though honorees were still named. All law enforcement officers who serve in Mason County were invited, along with their families.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lola “Pauline” Smith

Lola “Pauline” Smith, 95, of the Comet Community, Ravenswood Route, departed this life on October 16, 2022, at Ravenswood Care Center. She was born on May 25, 1927, in Sandyville, WV, a daughter of the late Harold David Somerville and Lola Inez Moore Somerville.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

DAR to host Ohio poet laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour

CHESTER, Ohio (WVNews) — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour during an open meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the historic Chester Academy in Chester, Ohio. The members of the chapter are...
CHESTER, OH
WVNews

Being ‘Deputy for a Day’ is a dream come true for second grader

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Deputy Wesley Rhodes took his oath of office last Thursday from Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger. As he solemnly raised his right hand and repeated the words the sheriff read, it was clear that Wesley took the ceremony to heart. He carefully signed his name on the paperwork and then waited for his instructions.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Gallia Soil and Water holds annual meeting; presents top awards

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The 78th Annual Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting was held at the First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis, where many honors were presented. The goal of the District is to “provide leadership by promoting the wise use and enhancement of...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Meigs Historical Society hold annual meeting

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WVNews) —The 147th annual meeting of the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society was held on Wednesday in Middleport in the 1872 German Furniture Factory Building. The Furniture Factory Building will become an additional storage and display space for the museum when renovations are completed. The first...
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WVNews

Early voting begins October 26

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Clerk is gearing up for early voting, which will run from this Wednesday through Nov. 5. The two early voting sites are the same as in past years, the County Courthouse and the Ravenswood Library. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

13th annual Haunted Trail set for October 28-29

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — A dark walk, scary clowns, spooky ghosts, and things that go bump in the night are good ways to describe the happenings at the Haunted Trail at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds. Presented by the Jackson County Junior Fair Horse committee, the 13th annual...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

James Edward Archer

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, James Edward Archer, 79, of Sandyville, passed away October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted wife, Roxanne and our children enveloped in all our love as he passed from this world in his path to meet the Lord. Finally, being free from the horrible disease of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Now he will remember the life he had.
SANDYVILLE, WV

