Lola “Pauline” Smith
Lola “Pauline” Smith, 95, of the Comet Community, Ravenswood Route, departed this life on October 16, 2022, at Ravenswood Care Center. She was born on May 25, 1927, in Sandyville, WV, a daughter of the late Harold David Somerville and Lola Inez Moore Somerville.
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Clay Wesley Roush II, one count of trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance (refusing to leave), $500.
First Presbyterian Church annual shoe drive helps Ripley area schools
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — For First Presbyterian Church of Ripley, the congregation is small, but the cause is great. For over 15 years, this church has been donating to a shoes and socks project that has impacted thousands of Jackson County school children. Frances O’Connell and Diane Hambrick...
13th annual Haunted Trail set for October 28-29
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — A dark walk, scary clowns, spooky ghosts, and things that go bump in the night are good ways to describe the happenings at the Haunted Trail at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds. Presented by the Jackson County Junior Fair Horse committee, the 13th annual...
Exhibit on Chuck Yeager opens at West Virginia airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new exhibit on Chuck Yeager coinciding with the 75th anniversary of his breaking the sound barrier has been opened at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. Officials from the airport participated in the opening Monday, along with staff from Marshall University, where Yeager donated artifacts...
Ravenswood CC team off to State Meet
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood won’t be hard to spot at this coming weekend’s West Virginia High School State Cross Country Meet. The entire Devilette team qualified for the Class AA-A competition, while Cade Curfman is heading to Cabell Midland High School in Ona for the boys race.
Hosaflook heading back to State Meet
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — On her home course, Ellie Hosaflook earned a trip to Ona. The talented Hosaflook, a Ripley High School junior, qualified for her third straight West Virginia high school state cross country meet at the Class AAA Region IV competition, staged on the Cedar Lakes Course.
Being ‘Deputy for a Day’ is a dream come true for second grader
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Deputy Wesley Rhodes took his oath of office last Thursday from Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger. As he solemnly raised his right hand and repeated the words the sheriff read, it was clear that Wesley took the ceremony to heart. He carefully signed his name on the paperwork and then waited for his instructions.
Civil War sign project leads to discovery of enslaved Keyes family
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — She was a cook. Her name was Winny. If she had not been freed, that is all that would be known of this woman who lived in Ravenswood. Her name would never have been known if not for a diary her owner wrote.
Gallia Soil and Water holds annual meeting; presents top awards
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The 78th Annual Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting was held at the First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis, where many honors were presented. The goal of the District is to “provide leadership by promoting the wise use and enhancement of...
Camp Kootaga hosts annual Camporee
WALKER, W.Va. (WV News) — The Kootaga District of the Buckskin Council held its fall Camporee at Camp Kootaga the weekend of Oct. 21 at Camp Kootaga. Over 120 Scouts, Cub Scouts, and leaders attended this fall event. Over the weekend, units cooked all their meals over a campfire and got a quick lesson on camping in cooler temperatures.
Ripley Lady Vikings fall to Hurricane in girls' soccer
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley girls’ soccer came to a close last week with a 4-1 loss to Hurricane in Class AAA sectional action. Makayla Wriston scored Ripley’s lone goal.
Benefit dinner supports Jackson County Community Foundation
MILLWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A sold-out audience was on hand to celebrate the Community Foundation of Jackson County on Thursday night at the National Guard Armory in Millwood. Featured speaker, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and football analyst Terry Bradshaw spoke passionately and humorously about finding a purpose...
James Edward Archer
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, James Edward Archer, 79, of Sandyville, passed away October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted wife, Roxanne and our children enveloped in all our love as he passed from this world in his path to meet the Lord. Finally, being free from the horrible disease of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Now he will remember the life he had.
Ravenswood girls' soccer ends against Point Pleasant
RAVENSWOOD – The Devilette soccer team finished the season at 10-10. Ravenswood fell to Point Pleasant, 8-0, in its sectional showdown.
Amendments 2 and 4 and the MacIntosh House were topics of discussion at Ravenswood City Council
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County school teacher and vice president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) for Jackson County, Kim Love, spoke during the public forum section of the recent Ravenswood City Council meeting. She addressed concerns with amendments 2 and 4 on the upcoming ballot.
