Injury Report: Nets Joe Harris Probable Against Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen
 4 days ago

The Nets have listed Joe Harris as probable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets will likely welcome back Joe Harris (left foot soreness) against the Toronto Raptors Friday night. If Harris takes the court, it will mark the first time he has played in an NBA game since November 14, 2021.

Harris has been dealing with foot soreness. The Nets have been cautious with Harris since discovering the foot soreness. He has not played since the preseason opener. The sharpshooter is coming off playing 14 games during the 2021-22 season - a season he underwent two ankle surgeries.

It is to be determined whether the longest-tenured Net will start for Brooklyn. Veteran wing, Royce O'Neale has started for the Nets with Harris out. There is no word yet if the Nets sharpshooter will play under a minutes restriction in his first game back this season.

Although Harris is likely to return Friday night, the team will still be without Seth Curry (left ankle - injury recovery) and TJ Warren (left foot - injury recovery).

Curry has still not fully completed his off-season ankle rehab. He underwent ankle surgery in the offseason. The guard has been able to do some 4-on-4 sessions and individual work, along with playing through contact. In the last update from Nets head coach, Steve Nash, he disclosed that Curry may be a "hair behind" Harris in terms of returning to the floor.

Don't expect to see Warren for the remainder of October. Warren, who is still working on his foot rehab, will be reevaluated in November. The wing has been seen working on shooting drills and doing individual work after Nets practices.

