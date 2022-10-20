ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Intern opportunity available at Richland Soil & Water Conservation District

MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is accepting applications from current college students for a paid Communication Intern position beginning Spring semester of 2023. The intern will assist with photography and videography, graphic design, social media, and events. The paid internship is made possible through...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Ashland Board of Education approves MOESC contract for superintendent search

ASHLAND -- The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract at its meeting Monday that allows the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to find a new superintendent for the district. This is one of the board’s first steps toward finding a superintendent to replace the outgoing Doug Marrah, who...
ASHLAND, OH
Mansfield announces leaf collection details

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
MANSFIELD, OH
OSU Mansfield and NCSC boost local first generation scholarship fund

MANSFIELD — Almost 15 years after her death, Emily Brown is still empowering Richland County youth in their pursuit of higher education. The Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund has awarded 69 scholarships totalling more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009 — including five $2,00 scholarships last spring.
MANSFIELD, OH
GALLERY: Ontario Haunted Hollow Trail

The City of Ontario hosted its third annual Haunted Hollow Trail on Saturday. Middle and high school students volunteered to dress up, pass out candy and scare visitors.A portion of the funds raised will benefit the student organizations of the volunteers. The trail, on the Marshall Park disc golf course,...
ONTARIO, OH
2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals

ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
GALION, OH
GALLERY: Lucas Halloween Parade

Lucas' 2022 Halloween Parade featured first responder vehicles, the Lucas High School Homecoming court and business owners passing out candy. The parade started behind St. Paul Lutheran Church and ended at the Lucas Community Center with awards to people who dressed up.
LUCAS, OH
Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs

MANSFIELD — Area high school football fans will have no shortage of options when the playoffs open Friday night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association handed out its postseason invitations Sunday and 12 schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area got the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
Laura Mae Woodrow

Laura Mae Woodrow, 93, of Galion passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Avita Health Systems-Galion Hospital. Laura was born in Worthville, Kentucky on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (Hornbuckle) Carr. She married Aulden E. Woodrow on December 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
GALION, OH
No. 6 Ashland holds off Tiffin for Homecoming victory

ASHLAND — Larry Martin and his Ashland teammates completed their revenge tour on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon. Martin rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns as sixth-ranked AU held off Tiffin for a 28-20 Great Midwest Athletic Conference win on Homecoming at Jack Miller Stadium. GALLERY: No. 6 Ashland...
ASHLAND, OH
Gail L. Oxendine

Gail Louise Oxendine, 74, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, October 20, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Gail Oxendine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

