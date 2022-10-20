ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Most Americans say Biden’s not focusing on issues that matter: poll

By Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A new poll shows an overwhelming majority of Americans believe President Biden is ignoring their top concerns, while more people support Republicans taking control of Congress — a double-barrel of bad news for Democrats with fewer than three weeks to go before the midterm elections.

Just 31% of Americans agree that Biden was “giving enough attention to the issues that are most important to your family,” according to the Monmouth University survey released Thursday .

By contrast, 63% said they wished Biden would give issues such as inflation more attention.

The Monmouth poll found rising prices to be the top issue of concern for voters, with 85% calling inflation an “extremely” or “very” important matter for the government to address.

“Inflation has become even more front and center than it already was,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“On one hand, the partisan shift on this issue could result in more enthusiastic Republicans and less motivated Democrats,” Murray added. “On the other hand, the effect of this issue may be capped among more persuadable voters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbYQK_0ignRzQE00
Sixty-three percent of people surveyed said that they wish Biden would give issues such as inflation more attention.
AFP via Getty Images

The next four issues Americans deemed “extremely” or “very” important were crime (75%), jobs and unemployment (74%), elections and voting (74%) and domestic terrorism and hate groups (68%).

The poll also measured the generic congressional ballot, with 40% of Americans saying they wanted the GOP in charge and 9% leaning Republican. Democrats received 35% support with another 10% leaning that way.

“Simply put, America remains divided, but the fundamentals and issue environment gives a small but consequential edge to Republicans,” said Murray.

A CNBC poll released early Thursday found that most Americans are unhappy with the economy and more people, by double-digit margins, say Republicans are better equipped to fix it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143FdM_0ignRzQE00
The economy and inflation are top concerns for many voters ahead of the November midterm elections.
AFP via Getty Images

CNBC’s generic ballot also found Republicans leading, 48% to 46%.

Two other polls released this week also found that the economy and inflation were top concerns for voters.

A staggering 93% of registered voters said in a Morning Consult/Politico poll that they are “concerned” with inflation, and the New York Times-Siena College poll found that the economy and inflation were the most important issues to a combined 44% of likely voters.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted from Oct. 13-17 with 808 adults in the United States participating. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 5.2 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Markets Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy