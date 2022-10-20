ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A jury sided with Kevin Spacey in a trial over sexual abuse allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp

Kevin Spacey leaving Manhattan federal court during his civil trial involving sexual-assault allegations from the "Rent" actor Anthony Rapp.

  • A jury found Kevin Spacey not liable of battery after deliberating for just over an hour.
  • Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a party in 1986 and sued him in 2020.
  • Spacey denied the charge and said an earlier apology was a "mistake" based on publicists' advice.

A Manhattan jury found Kevin Spacey not liable for battery in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

Rapp sued Spacey in 2020, saying the then-26-year-old star sexually assaulted him at a party at Spacey's New York City apartment in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

Rapp, who played Mark Cohen in the Broadway show "Rent," first made the allegation in a 2017 article published in BuzzFeed News during the height of the Me Too movement. He alleged that Spacey lifted him onto a bed, grazed his buttocks, and then got on top of him — with Spacey's groin pushed up against his hip — before Rapp wriggled away and fled the apartment.

The jury came to its decision after a two-week trial in Manhattan federal court and just over an hour of deliberation.

Jennifer Keller, an attorney for Spacey, said the actor and his legal team were "very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations."

"There was no truth to any of the allegations," Keller said. "This was a highly educated, highly intelligent jury. They're very bright people and they could see right through this."

Rapp, right, holding the arm of his husband outside Manhattan federal court on October 19, 2022.

Rapp testified he was "frozen" in fear during the encounter and felt as if someone poked him with a "cattle prod" when he saw Spacey for the first time after the incident in the film "Working Girl."

Spacey denied the encounter ever happened and broke down in tears on the stand as he described his regrets over releasing a statement in the wake of Rapp's allegations that didn't firmly deny the accusation.

He said he was pressured by his PR team to apologize so he wouldn't be labeled a "victim blamer."

Following the BuzzFeed story, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter saying he "honestly" did not remember the encounter, but "if I did behave" as Rapp described, "I owe him the sincerest apology."

The jury also heard from Andy Holtzman , who accused Spacey of groping him in his office at New York's Public Theater in 1981, and from John Barrowman , best known for his role in "Doctor Who," who was a high-school friend of Rapp's.

Rapp's allegations brought Spacey's career to a grinding halt in 2017. He was fired from his starring role in the Netflix series "House of Cards" and digitally edited out of his role as J. Paul Getty in the film "All the Money in the World."

Spacey is set to face a UK trial in June over criminal sexual-assault charges brought after three men accused Spacey of sexual misconduct while he was living in London and working as artistic director of The Old Vic theatre.

"What's next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proving he's innocent of anything he's been accused of," Keller told reporters on Thursday.

