CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
Scientists found a molecule that destroys even the worst cancers in mice
Scientists working at Yale and the University of Rhode Island (URI) have discovered a new molecular cancer treatment that can home in on cancer cells and eradicate tumors in mice. The tests so far have proven to offer exceptionally grand results, and even a single dose was enough to destroy some of the most advanced tumors.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19: Is experiencing 'mild symptoms' weeks after getting booster
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Saturday that director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing 'mild symptoms.'. According to a statement issued by the CDC, Walensky is now 'isolating at home.'. They also said that the CDC director will participate in her...
iheart.com
Contaminated Medicine Linked To Deaths Of 99 Children
A contaminated medicine is suspected of being linked to the deaths of 99 children in Indonesia this year, the country's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency announced in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday (October 20). The agency said it found that five medicinal syrups used to treat...
studyfinds.org
Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis trace their roots back to the Black Death
HAMILTON, Ontario — Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis can all trace their origins back to the Black Death, according to new research. Researchers from McMaster University say the bubonic plague that ravaged Middle Age Europe fueled genes that make people vulnerable to autoimmune diseases today. The Black Death shaped...
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Breakthrough study shows that memories can be erased through a simple ‘sound cue’ method
What memories would you erase?
powerofpositivity.com
15 Ways to Lower Cholesterol
Did your doctor advise you of the need to lower cholesterol levels to avoid a heart attack or stroke?. If so, maybe you nodded along, agreeing with the doctor-speak. And now–here you are. So what is cholesterol, and why does it matter?. Cholesterol is the waxy, fat-like material made...
Healthline
Streptococcus pneumoniae (Pneumococcus): What You Need to Know
Streptococcus pneumoniae is a type of bacteria that can cause pneumococcal disease. strains of this bacteria, though not all of them lead to infections. People can carry the bacteria in their respiratory tract without even knowing it. Read on to learn more about S. pneumoniae bacteria (pneumococci), including the types...
What Is Patient Abandonment? (2022 Guide)
Patient abandonment is a type of medical negligence that occurs when a healthcare provider improperly terminates the doctor/patient relationship. When patient abandonment causes harm, the victim could pursue a medical malpractice claim to recover compensation for damages. It’s important to understand the definition of patient abandonment and to know what...
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
Coming to Terms With the Lasts in Life as You Get Older
The life lesson became clear while organizing my father's office. Older man sitting on a park bench.Carmen Camacho/Pixabay. Sitting on the pale white folding chair, I pulled the pages from the clear sheet protectors. Each binder contained hundreds of hours of work, and now I was tossing his efforts into a burn box.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
A look at Raynaud’s syndrome
Raynaud’s phenomenon – sometimes called Raynaud’s syndrome or disease – is a disorder of blood circulation in the fingers and toes (and less commonly in the ears and nose). The cause: Several. One cause is cold weather, the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety says....
What Does It Feel Like To Have A Manic Episode?
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 4.4% of American adults experience bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder is characterized by periods of mania and depression, with each lasting as little as a few hours or as long as a few weeks (per PsychCentral). Psychotherapy and prescription mood stabilizers are common treatment options for those experiencing bipolar episodes.
What Causes Scalp Folliculitis?
Knowing the causes of scalp folliculitis will help you manage the condition. A visit to your dermatologist is also needed to receive an accurate diagnosis.
simplestepsforlivinglife.com
5 Ways to Boost Your Energy
This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. Life is busy and sometimes it can feel like your body is struggling...
Healthline
Schizophrenia: Is It a Disability?
Schizophrenia may make it harder to get, keep, or carry out the responsibilities that come with employment. For some people, schizophrenia can also make it more difficult to take care of their own needs during periods when their symptoms are flaring. That’s where Social Security benefits come into play.
labroots.com
Researchers Find Cause of Flares in Rare Autoinflammatory Disease
Mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD) is a rare genetic disease caused by mutations in the mevalonate kinase gene, which encodes for a crucial enzyme that can be found in most cell types in the human body. MKD patients experience a buildup of abnormal proteins due to the loss of functional mevalonate kinase, which causes immune cells to malfunction, triggering inflammation. Researchers have now discovered that a rise in the core body temperature of MKD patients can cause flares of their autoinflammatory disease. The findings have been reported in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Why is hoarding on the rise? We ask an expert
Hoarding behaviours are on the rise, with some councils even setting up specialist teams to deal with the issue. But why? And what should you do if you’re worried? I asked Jo Cooke, director of Hoarding Disorders UK and a professional declutterer. What’s the difference between hoarding, collecting, or...
News-Medical.net
Clinical-pathological links between SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, stillbirth and maternal COVID-19 vaccination
Drucilla J. Roberts, MD, from the Mass General Department of Pathology and colleagues recently published a literature review in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, titled SARS-CoV-2 Placentitis, Stillbirth and Maternal COVID-19 Vaccination: Clinical-Pathological Correlations. What was the question you set out to answer with this review?. Stillbirth is...
