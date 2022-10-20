Hampton City Council candidates stress need for transparency in forum

Hampton City Council member James Gray, who is seeking reelection, speaks during a candidate forum Wednesday night at Third Baptist Church. Kendall Warner/Daily Press/TNS

Seven City Council candidates were pressed Wednesday night on how they would get citizens involved in the city’s decision-making process.

The contenders answered questions during a forum sponsored by the Virginia School for Deaf, Blind & Multi-Disabled Community Advocate Group. About 70 residents attended the event at Third Baptist Church.

Five candidates are seeking election to three open seats on the council — incumbents James A. “Jimmy” Gray Jr. and Steven L. Brown; former state delegate and School Board member Martha M. Mugler; U.S. Army contractor Marlin R. Manley; and former aircraft mechanic Christopher R. Mathews.

In addition, Hope Harper, a property control specialist, and Randy Bowman Sr., a restaurant owner, are facing off in a special election on the council.

Third Baptist Church Rev. John F. Kenney, who moderated the forum, told the Daily Press that, over time, many residents have felt the City Council has made decisions lacking community input. Many of the night’s questions were designed to see if the candidates intended to remedy that.

All stressed the need to communicate better with the public so that residents could be adequately informed of what the council is doing. They also said they wanted to encourage citizen involvement.

Another hot topic on the minds of audience members: A controversial redevelopment proposal to turn the site of a former school for deaf, blind and disabled students in Hampton into industrial warehouses. Many residents neighboring the property have vehemently opposed the project, citing concerns about traffic, noise and decreased property values.

Kenney asked the candidates how they felt about rezoning property in established residential communities for commercial development.

They said it’s essential to have community involvement when deciding such matters. Harper said the answer depends on how beneficial the project is to the city and if there is a need for it.

Brown, who’s served on council since 2018, said when rezoning a neighborhood, it’s crucial to have residents who endorse and “buy in” to the project. However, he also said it’s important for residents to do their research so that they “know what they are talking about” when they come to City Council meetings.

Gray, the vice mayor, said Hampton is an almost fully developed city, so the opportunity for new developments is limited. With that in mind, he said the council needs to evaluate with every proposal if it’s the best use for the property, if there is a significant benefit to the citizens and the city, and what it would cost the city to support the development.

Manley said he wouldn’t drive people out of their homes.

“If it’s a household, if it’s a residential neighborhood, there’s no way I’m going to kick you out to build some type of residence, some type of business opportunity or something like that,” he said. “You’re a person; you’re part of our community. You’re one of my fellow friends, my citizens, my family. I’m not going to kick you out of the building.”

Bowman said he could see supporting rezonings that would help bring a grocery store to a residential area so people wouldn’t have to travel as far. However, he said he was more hesitant supporting those that would allow for warehouses or factories and would want to hear from citizens. He also said bringing hundreds of new jobs to an area isn’t beneficial to the community if they are all minimum wage.

Mathews said he feels developers and the City Council need to communicate better with residents when considering any rezoning that directly impacts them.

Mugler said she doesn’t believe in changing residential neighborhoods through eminent domain. But, she added, “we do need to look at the highest and best project for a particular area.”

Kenney also asked candidates how they would strive for social equity.

Bowman said the city needs to attract businesses that “all” can enjoy. Manley called for more engagement with people of all generations. Brown said it’s essential to have conversations with people of different races, religions and backgrounds and ensure everyone has the same opportunities. Mugler said equity means knowing people have different needs and doing what’s necessary to create a level playing field for all residents. Gray gave an anecdote about how he supported efforts to relocate a noise-inducing firing range away from a residential neighborhood as an example of trying to achieve social equity.

Harper spoke of the need to have serious and sometimes uncomfortable conversations “because that’s the only way that we’re going to learn to be together and to work together.” Mathews described equity as giving everyone the same opportunity.

Election Day is Nov. 8. In-person early voting is underway.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com