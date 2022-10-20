Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Alien Worlds NFT Game Launches In-Game DAOs
Today, the creators of Alien Worlds announced the launch of in-game DAOs under a new model to amplify the competition among gaming communities. In Alien Worlds, users collect and trade digital items minted on the WAX blockchain. Users compete to earn Trilium (TLM), an in-game token, which is needed to control rival DAOs. Their token is also available on Ethereum and on BNB Chain.
todaynftnews.com
Decentraland’s music platform, BeatBlox, will let you own, trade & enjoy music in metaverse
Users can maintain a personal library or create to exhibit assets both on the Metaverse Music District and BeatBlox platform. BeatBlox is focused on attracting new users to Web3 through the music district. Reaching more than 10,000 users and 1000 artists in the short term is the goal. BeatBlox, the...
Comments / 0