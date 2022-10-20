Today, the creators of Alien Worlds announced the launch of in-game DAOs under a new model to amplify the competition among gaming communities. In Alien Worlds, users collect and trade digital items minted on the WAX blockchain. Users compete to earn Trilium (TLM), an in-game token, which is needed to control rival DAOs. Their token is also available on Ethereum and on BNB Chain.

