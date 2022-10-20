ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Heartland gas prices down slightly over previous week

Iowa-Missouri — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa, gas prices are averaging $3.54 per gallon on Monday. Prices in Iowa are 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Iowa farmers ahead of schedule on fall harvest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Row crop harvest remained ahead of average as Iowa’s farmers had 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 23, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer. Dry conditions resulted in some field fires being reported during harvest.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy