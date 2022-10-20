Read full article on original website
Stock Futures Slightly Higher as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings
Stock futures gained marginally on Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled for direction, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. Shares of Amazon slipped...
Here's Why Stock Investors Need to Pay Careful Attention to Earnings Season ‘Report Cards'
About a third of companies in the S&P 500 are reporting earnings this week, according to FactSet. They include big tech firms like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft. Stock prices generally rise and fall with earnings, or profits, in the long term. Company officials also generally offer an outlook on business and economic conditions when reporting earnings.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Qualtrics, W.R. Berkley, Discover Financial and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Discover Financial — Shares fell about 1.8% after Discover Financial posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the recent quarter and noted that it expects operating expenses to rise more than previously anticipated for the full year. Cadence Design Systems - Shares of...
Facebook and Google Face Skeptics on Wall Street This Week Amid Digital Ads Collapse
Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 1.49% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.
Logitech Reiterates FY23 Outlook; Misses Q2 Consensus; Announces CFO Transition
Logitech International S.A. LOGI reported second-quarter FY23 revenue of $1.15 billion, down 7% year-on-year at constant currency, below the consensus of $1.27 billion. This performance reflects a challenging macroeconomic environment. Category sales in Video Collaboration grew by 7%, and Pointing Devices increased by 3% in CC. Gaming sales decreased by...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with Nio (NIO), down 10.4%, XPeng (XPEV), losing 11.3% and Li Auto (LI), falling 10.3%.
Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations
UBS is aiming to improve its business in Asia-Pacific and CEO Hamers said he sees "some opportunities to grow" in China. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue being offset by revenues in foreign exchange. The...
Dow Futures Rise Slightly as Wall Street Tries to Build on Its Best Week Since June
U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday, as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen in last week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. The moves come after yet another volatile...
How To Attend Southwest Airlines Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Southwest Airlines LUV will host a conference call at 12:30 PM ET on October 27, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Southwest Airlines (LUV) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
Inflation Is Dominating the Conversation on Earnings Calls. Here's What Execs Are Saying
About two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings in the first two weeks of the season (Oct. 10-21) had representatives mention inflation, according to a search of conference call transcripts by FactSet. Included among those companies are PepsiCo, Citigroup and Abbott Laboratories. "The environment clearly is still...
