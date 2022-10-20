ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Updated Covid-19 boosters for people 5 years and older in Milwaukee

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34I6lH_0ignQ7Ay00

Updated Covid-19 boosters are now available at Milwaukee Health Department clinics for anyone five years old and older.

According to the City of Milwaukee Health Department, those who have had their primary Covid-19 vaccine series and have not received a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the last two months are eligible for the updated booster.

Health officials say only 22.5% of five to 11 years old in Milwaukee have completed their primary Covid-19 vaccine series.

Covid-19 primary vaccines and the updated boosters are available for free and without an appointment.

Below are the Milwaukee Health Department immunization clinics :

  • Northwest Health Center
    7630 W. Mill Road
    Tuesday & Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m.
    Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Southside Health Center
    1639 S. 23 rd Street
    Tuesday & Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m.
    Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru
    2401 W. St. Paul Avenue
    Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 – 6 p.m.
    Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Health officials say if you need in-home vaccinations, you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 414-286-6800 to schedule an appointment, and their vaccination team will come directly to you.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy