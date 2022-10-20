PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four schools in West Philadelphia were dismissed on time after being placed on lockdown due to gun violence in the area. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The 38-year-old victim was shot twice and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. Police say a man was walking down the street when he was grazed by a bullet in the head and shot in the shoulder. But, Eyewitness News cameras saw at least two shots fired into the windshield of a Jeep at...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO