Harrisburg, PA

WHYY

Philadelphia sues state to reduce youth justice overcrowding

The City of Philadelphia is asking a judge to force Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services to take custody of more than 70 juveniles sentenced in court to state rehabilitation programs, hoping to alleviate what it says is dangerous overcrowding at the city’s holding facility. In the lawsuit filed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

HUD awards Philadelphia $8.7M in an effort to reduce youth homelessness

The federal government has awarded the City of Philadelphia $8.7 million for youth homelessness prevention efforts. According to a release, the money can be used for rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, and transitional housing. The action will allow Philadelphia’s homeless services providers to pilot programs for young adults between the ages of 18 to 24.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging 'hostile' environment for LGBTQ kids

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Penn students end protest encampment after 39 days

The protest encampment that students at the University of Pennsylvania maintained for over a month has ended, after an action that disrupted the school’s homecoming game and resulted in over a dozen arrests. “We thought it’d be great to end on a high note and on a note of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly school district receives $1 million grant for violence prevention at Bartram High

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The School District of Philadelphia has received a $1 million grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to stem ongoing violence. The announcement comes just weeks after a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and hurt several other teens.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly controller audit finds widespread problems in the police department

The Philadelphia City Controller released an audit of the city police department’s $800 million budget and found a host of problems from staffing to 911 response times. In the 85-page report, controller REBECCA RHYNHART details understaffing, high attrition and low recruitment issues, and the high percentage of its budget spent on employee compensation compared to other cities.
fox29.com

Chester sees dramatic reduction in gun violence and deadly shootings

CHESTER, Pa. - First Trenton and now Chester is reducing gun violence, and their drop is 60 percent. City, county, state and federal leaders shared the results of the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods (CPSN) since it launched in 2020. There has been a 59.7% decrease in non-fatal shootings since...
CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

4 West Philly schools dismissed following lockdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four schools in West Philadelphia were dismissed on time after being placed on lockdown due to gun violence in the area. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The 38-year-old victim was shot twice and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. Police say a man was walking down the street when he was grazed by a bullet in the head and shot in the shoulder. But, Eyewitness News cameras saw at least two shots fired into the windshield of a Jeep at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
