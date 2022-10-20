ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Ascentra, Visa partnership means $100K for local community foundations

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

This year Ascentra, in its partnership with Visa, was given a unique opportunity to redirect incentive funds to local organizations as part of Visa’s Community Investment Program. Ascentra decided to gift these funds, totaling $100,000, to local foundations that already have infrastructure in place to immediately assist those in need. As a result, four organizations already doing work in the service areas of Clinton, Muscatine and the Quad Cities received $25,000 to further their work.

Quad Cities Community Foundation, Community Impact Fund –For over 55 years this foundation has worked with individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits to create and grow charitable gifts that benefits the region. “We are so grateful for this gift from Ascentra Credit Union to our Quad Cities Community Impact Fund,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, President and CEO, Quad Cities Community Foundation. “This is just the latest expression of generosity in our two organizations’ longstanding partnership. As part of the endowed Community Impact Fund, Ascentra’s gift will make a truly significant contribution to the resources the Community Foundation can grant each year to address our region’s most pressing needs and promising opportunities. We like to say that we can achieve more through collaboration than we can alone, and this gift serves as a wonderful example of that belief.”

“Over the years Ascentra has been blessed with wonderful partnerships locally and globally,” said Linda Andry, President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union. “Once it was decided to redirect these funds to the communities we serve, we knew that these community foundations would be the best way to put the funds to immediate use and make the biggest impact. We are honored to share these incentives with them to help fund their initiatives and the difference they make.”

