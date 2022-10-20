Norman animal sanctuary owner asks city to expand animal welfare amid struggle to obtain kenneling license

Read full article on original website
Hobby Lobby founder gives away ownership of the company, removes ‘burden of wealth’ from family
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The founder of Hobby Lobby says he’s giving away ownership of the Oklahoma-based company. The decision was announced in an opinion piece written for Fox News. In an editorial called, “I Choose God,” David Green says he’s walked away from the company and transferred...
Raft of orphaned river otters gets a new lease on life after growing up at Wildcare Oklahoma
Staff at Wildcare point their efforts like this as the best possible outcomes for the animals they see.
In Oklahoma’s largest county, one of the most important criminal justice roles in the state is set to change hands
This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and The Frontier. The next top prosecutor in Oklahoma’s largest county will play a key role in holding law enforcement accountable in a district with a high number of police shootings and an overcrowded jail where dozens have died. Oklahoma...
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby.
‘The jail remains a place of death, horror, and harm’: Metro faith leaders, activists call for change in OK Co. jail leadership
A coalition of local activists and faith leaders joined together Friday at a northeast Oklahoma City church to call for change in Oklahoma County jail leadership.
Edmond police provide new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
Local clergy calls for removal of head of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local clergy called for the removal of the head of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on Friday. The group, known as the Concerned Clergy for Spiritual Renewal (CCSR), are demanding that Jail Trust Administrator Greg Williams step down from his position. CCSR argues that...
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72
EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
Former Norman Mayor Appearing In Court Monday
Former Norman Mayor Breea Clark will be in court Monday after her husband, Michael, filed a protective order against her. Clark was served with papers on Oct. 18, and the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Clark, a democrat, was elected as the mayor of Norman in 2019, and served...
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
Mustang High Shelters In Place During Storm, Parents Happy With Quick Action
As storms rolled through the Oklahoma City metro Monday morning, students in Mustang were forced to take shelter. A EF-0 tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon. Parents were sent an email that informed them students did shelter in place at the school. News 9 spoke...
Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
One in custody following Seminole County murder
Authorities in Seminole County say one person is in custody following a murder in a small town.
OKC Fire Department battles grass fire in NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Fire Departments are currently on scene at a moderate grassfire in northeast Oklahoma City.
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting last week at an Oklahoma City motel. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at the BestWay Inn near the Interstate 35 service road and Southeast 29th Street. Police said officers found a victim outside the motel.
Police Searching For NW Oklahoma City Burglary Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglary suspect. Authorities say the person was seen lurking around an apartment near Melrose and Council last Thursday. Police say if you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers.
Man arrested after gun discharges during altercation outside The Village convenience store
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Police arrested a man after a gun discharged during a weekend altercation outside a convenience store in The Village. Authorities said a man tried to take an item from another customer Saturday outside Village Quality Foods near Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man then flashed his gun.
1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County
One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
