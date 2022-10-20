ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman animal sanctuary owner asks city to expand animal welfare amid struggle to obtain kenneling license

By Kaly Phan, junior news reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Edmond police provide new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72

EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Former Norman Mayor Appearing In Court Monday

Former Norman Mayor Breea Clark will be in court Monday after her husband, Michael, filed a protective order against her. Clark was served with papers on Oct. 18, and the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Clark, a democrat, was elected as the mayor of Norman in 2019, and served...
NORMAN, OK
okstate.edu

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK
okctalk.com

Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting last week at an Oklahoma City motel. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at the BestWay Inn near the Interstate 35 service road and Southeast 29th Street. Police said officers found a victim outside the motel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy