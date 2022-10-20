ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

tspr.org

Hospitals adjusting mask policies

Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
MACOMB, IL
osfhealthcare.org

Innovation for Health

The Innovation for Health program is a strategic agreement between OSF HealthCare and Bradley University that combines the respective talents of the health care system and university to address health care challenges in our communities. As part of this arrangement, multidisciplinary teams made up of clinicians as well as BU...
25newsnow.com

Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
PEORIA, IL
1440 WROK

Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg

GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
PEKIN, IL
videtteonline.com

McLean County implements ability to text 911 in emergency situations

The ability to text 911 became available to McLean County residents on Sept. 19, allowing people in compromised emergency situations to contact 911 dispatchers. This feature was approved through the Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (METCOM) following the gradual release of this feature in other counties nationwide. The text-to-911...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Festival of Lights under new leadership this year

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Community comes together for fundraiser to bury ‘Big Pete’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The South Peoria community is coming together to bury a friend who impacted many people in the neighborhood. Pete Bassett was a longtime mentor to generations of kids at Trewyn School who worked with the ELITE program. He died recently after struggling with heart trouble...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest Homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Monday. According to a press release, 23-year-old Couriaum L. Atkins of Peoria suffered multiple gun-shot wounds and died instantly. Officers located Atkins while responding to two shotspotter near W. Seibold Street between S....
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower

ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
ELMWOOD, IL
foodsafetynews.com

Kerry’s former quality assurance director pleads guilty to Honey Smack outbreak

A fast-moving, but somewhat secretive federal prosecution has extracted guilty pleas for three misdemeanors from the quality assurance director for a food manufacturer working for the Kellogg Company. Ravi Kumar Chermala, 47, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to three misdemeanor counts of Introducing adulterated food into Interstate Commerce. It was...
GRIDLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One man dead after shooting in Peoria Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A male victim was found dead near W. Johnson St. and S. Richard Pryor Pl. in Peoria around 7:30p.m. on Monday night. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria believes the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove to the intersection near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
PEORIA, IL

