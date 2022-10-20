Read full article on original website
tspr.org
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
osfhealthcare.org
Innovation for Health
The Innovation for Health program is a strategic agreement between OSF HealthCare and Bradley University that combines the respective talents of the health care system and university to address health care challenges in our communities. As part of this arrangement, multidisciplinary teams made up of clinicians as well as BU...
25newsnow.com
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
aledotimesrecord.com
Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg
GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
videtteonline.com
McLean County implements ability to text 911 in emergency situations
The ability to text 911 became available to McLean County residents on Sept. 19, allowing people in compromised emergency situations to contact 911 dispatchers. This feature was approved through the Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (METCOM) following the gradual release of this feature in other counties nationwide. The text-to-911...
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
Looking to Have Some Fall Fun? Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit in Illinois
It's fall - the time of year when corn mazes, apple orchards and hayrides are all too popular. And who can forget about pumpkin picking?!. If you're looking to score that perfect pumpkin, you may be in the right place. Illinois is actually the top pumpkin producer out of all...
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
25newsnow.com
Community comes together for fundraiser to bury ‘Big Pete’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The South Peoria community is coming together to bury a friend who impacted many people in the neighborhood. Pete Bassett was a longtime mentor to generations of kids at Trewyn School who worked with the ELITE program. He died recently after struggling with heart trouble...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest Homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Monday. According to a press release, 23-year-old Couriaum L. Atkins of Peoria suffered multiple gun-shot wounds and died instantly. Officers located Atkins while responding to two shotspotter near W. Seibold Street between S....
1470 WMBD
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
foodsafetynews.com
Kerry’s former quality assurance director pleads guilty to Honey Smack outbreak
A fast-moving, but somewhat secretive federal prosecution has extracted guilty pleas for three misdemeanors from the quality assurance director for a food manufacturer working for the Kellogg Company. Ravi Kumar Chermala, 47, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to three misdemeanor counts of Introducing adulterated food into Interstate Commerce. It was...
Central Illinois Proud
One man dead after shooting in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A male victim was found dead near W. Johnson St. and S. Richard Pryor Pl. in Peoria around 7:30p.m. on Monday night. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria believes the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove to the intersection near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
