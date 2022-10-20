Bowmore is no stranger to high-end single malt scotch whisky collaborations, as evidenced by the Islay distillery’s ongoing partnership with luxury partner Aston Martin. But for this new pair of decades-old, travel retail-exclusive whiskies, Bowmore partnered up with Scottish graphic and comic book artist Frank Quitely. Quitely, whose real name is Vincent Patrick Deighan, is known for working on Marvel and DC titles like New X-Men and Batman and Robin, and others including Jupiter’s Legacy. This is the second time he’s worked with Bowmore, the first being last year’s No Corners to Hide which was a duo of 23 and 32-year-old...

