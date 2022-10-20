Read full article on original website
Related
'White Lives Matter' T-shirts were handed out on Los Angeles’ skid row. One woman decided to give unhoused people an alternative option.
A Los Angeles woman is handing out plain T-shirts to unhoused people to provide them with an alternative clothing option after boxes of excess T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase“White Lives Matter” were recently dropped off on skid row. “I’m not gonna allow their desperation to lead to their...
Resale site The RealReal joins the list of companies cutting ties with Kanye West and his Yeezy line after the rapper's antisemitic remarks
The site announced late Tuesday that it would not be accepting new listings for Yeezy products on its site.
These Limited Edition Bowmore Single Malts Feature Illustrations by a Prominent Comic Book Artist
Bowmore is no stranger to high-end single malt scotch whisky collaborations, as evidenced by the Islay distillery’s ongoing partnership with luxury partner Aston Martin. But for this new pair of decades-old, travel retail-exclusive whiskies, Bowmore partnered up with Scottish graphic and comic book artist Frank Quitely. Quitely, whose real name is Vincent Patrick Deighan, is known for working on Marvel and DC titles like New X-Men and Batman and Robin, and others including Jupiter’s Legacy. This is the second time he’s worked with Bowmore, the first being last year’s No Corners to Hide which was a duo of 23 and 32-year-old...
todaynftnews.com
Lamborghini releases Metaverse World tour-themed NFT collection
Lamborghini launches a new world tour-themed NFT collection. The collection is part of an eight-month-long NFT project, “The Epic Road Trip.”. The automobile brand has partnered with the agency INVNT to release the NFTs. Luxurious automobile manufacturer Lamborghini has announced the launch of its tour-themed NFT collections that are...
Comments / 0