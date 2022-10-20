Read full article on original website
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Video: Walk through the Haunted Yard in Parma
The scares are real in Parma, with the help of the Haunted Yard.
Beavercreek PD wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
“Our hearts are so grateful to see how many people came out to donate and to see what a blessing this is,” Beavercreek Township Road Dept. Administrative Professional Tori King, who coordinated the blood drive as a volunteer with the Beavercreek Township Fire Department Auxiliary, said.
Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
Crash causes slowdowns on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.
MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound caused delays for afternoon commuters Saturday afternoon. According to dispatch, a crash occurred on I-75 southbound between the ramp from I-675 and Austin Blvd. in Miami Twp. ODOT cameras showed the backup on the highway. The cause of the accident is not known at this […]
Lanes cleared on I-75 after multi-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have been reopened on I-75 southbound Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Regional Dispatch, three vehicles were involved a crash that has caused the right lane on I-75 southbound to be blocked near Third Street in Dayton. Medics were called to the scene, but reportedly have not […]
Metal detectors will be standard in Lake Erie fishing tournaments after cheating scandal
A metal detector would be one of the last pieces of equipment that you would expect to see at a fishing tournament, but in the wake of a major cheating scandal, metal detectors will now be standard equipment at fishing derbies on Lake Erie.
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Jamestown man killed in Clinton County crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Jeffery Bruggeman of Jamestown was driving a black Honda CRV southeast on SR 73 in Greene Township. Just before 8:50 a.m., Bruggeman drove left of center and collided with a white pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old. Both cars then went off the road and landed in a ditch.
Wynonna Judd expanding ‘The Judds’ tour to Dayton
The tour will stop at Wright State University's Nutter Center on Saturday, February 11.
Vacant home charred by Dayton blaze
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was left a burnt-out husk after catching fire Monday morning. On Monday, October 24, Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the 100 block of June Street for a house fire with heavy flames. Crews responded just before 9:40 a.m., authorities said. When crews arrived on the scene, […]
Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire
The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
3 children taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two vehicle crash was reported in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 10:51 a.m. Saturday reporting that a crash involving two vehicles occurred in the 1000 block of N. Main Street in Dayton. Dispatch says six people were injured and multiple people were reportedly trapped. […]
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Man arrested in Dayton pleads guilty to Capitol riot offense
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in Dayton has pleaded guilty to one of four charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to court documents, Kenneth Duncan Massie and two others were charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in […]
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Greene County at Medium COVID-19 level as cases rise statewide
In Greene County, the case rate per 100,000 population is currently at 76.36, designating the county as a Medium Level under the CDC COVID-19 Community Level Framework.
Woman arrested, accused of shooting man in Butler Township
According to authorities, Butler Township police and fire crews responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Gaywood Place just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.
Inmates in custody after barricade incident at juvenile correctional facility
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
Dayton man sentenced for murdering girlfriend while kids in home
Eric Christopher Humphries was angry with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Amber Smith after she asked him to get some milk for their children. In his rage, Humphries grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Smith multiple times, killing her. He then tossed the knife onto the front lawn of the home.
