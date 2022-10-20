Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Related
click orlando
More than 1/3 of debris from Hurricane Ian cleared, Seminole leaders say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida, Seminole County leaders report more than a third of debris caused by the storm has now been cleared. “Debris haulers continue to work around the clock to remove debris, to sort debris and to get...
click orlando
Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991. A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
click orlando
Salesman steals dog while working door-to-door in Rockledge, police say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A salesman going door-to-door in Rockledge last week is accused of stealing a dog from a resident’s front yard, according to police. Officers said 19-year-old Ethan Morales, of Alabama, is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after picking up and walking off with a Jack Russell mix on Oct. 20.
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo set to reopen after Hurricane Ian damage
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford announced that it will reopen to guests, nearly a month after Hurricane Ian ripped through Central Florida. The news release from the zoo said it will resume normal operations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. [TRENDING: East River High...
click orlando
4, including minor, face charges in FHP pursuit on Orlando International Airport property
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men and a 17-year-old boy were sent to Orange County’s jail and Juvenile Assessment Center, respectively, following their involvement in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday in Orlando with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, according to a news release. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper in the...
click orlando
Woman found shot dead outside Orange County home, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies in Orange County are investigating the shooting death of a woman outside a home on Monday evening. Deputies responded to the call about a shooting along Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road around 7 p.m. [TRENDING: East River High...
click orlando
Evacuation order lifted for Kissimmee’s Good Samaritan Village, but questions still unanswered, residents say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County on Monday lifted the evacuation order for a Kissimmee retirement community that has been flooded since Hurricane Ian. The county says the floodwater has receded at Good Samaritan Village and power has been restored. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
click orlando
Halloween 2022: Here’s a look at 8 spooktacular family-friendly events in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the entire weekend before that. Here we have a selection of family-friendly activities to celebrate this spooky time of the year in the City Beautiful:. [TRENDING: East River High School...
click orlando
State Road 415 reopens after suspect in multi-county pursuit jumps in water, captured in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 415 at the Seminole County line has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a fleeing suspect. The agency tweeted at 7:33 p.m. that the road was closed at the Seminole County line...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
click orlando
Deputies ID man shot, killed in Pine Hills; reward offered for arrest
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Pine Hills. Deputies were called early Sunday to 5600 block of Perrine Drive, just west of Pine Hills Road, for reports of gunfire.
click orlando
Evictions looming for Orlando apartment complex residents after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents at an Orlando apartment complex have just more than a week until they need to move out. Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando is forcing evictions in order to make repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
click orlando
17-year-old boy dies after stepping into traffic, being struck, Daytona Beach police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after stepping into traffic and being struck Friday in Daytona Beach, police said. The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Old Kings and Big Tree roads, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
1 shot to death, innocent bystander wounded inside Denny’s near Orlando airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot to death and another was wounded early Monday at a Denny’s restaurant in Orlando, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard near Semoran Boulevard, not far from the Orlando International Airport.
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
Comments / 0