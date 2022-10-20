Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Citrus County Chronicle
CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest
Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chamber Chat l Heart of Citrus County, businesses reaches far beyond our back doors
Each year, the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce invites the Board of County Commissioners to proclaim October as Business Appreciation Month to recognize the contributions of our local businesses to our economy, jobs for our citizens, and the quality of life that we are blessed to have in Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT dropping ball on repaving
Editor’s Note: This is a letter sent to Rep. Dr. Ralph Massullo. The writer asked that it be printed in the Chronicle. I would like to complain about the seriously bad condition of State Road 44 between Withlacoochee Electric and Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate targeted in lawsuit for housing discrimination
Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola is named in a Broward County lawsuit claiming he played a part in discriminating against a resident of a residential community and violating the Fair Housing Act and Florida’s Civil Rights Act in the process. The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, also lists...
Citrus County Chronicle
Board needs to rethink decision about holiday
Editor's Note: This letter was sent to the Board of County Commissioners. The authors asked that it be printed in the Citrus County Chronicle. It’s important as Americans to celebrate and honor Juneteeth. The day commemorates the day on June 19, 1865, when knowledge of the Emancipation Proclamation and the abolishment of slavery reached the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, nearly 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t allow hate group to infiltrate county
The Chronicle reported an Inverness council candidate who is opposed to bringing affordable housing into Citrus County because "it will attract Democrats and with it crime and moral degradation." As members of the hate group he represents, MassResistance, are also white nationalists. It may be that Democrats is the code...
Citrus County Chronicle
The Other Guy l Bad apple will spoil it for the bunch
For the past 25-plus years, the citizens of Inverness, with well-grounded public officials, have embraced a vision that has revitalized the community. Families want to be a part of it. Visitors flock to the city in droves to enjoy all it has to offer. Existing businesses are thriving; new businesses have the city of Inverness on their radars. Together, each plays a vital role in making Inverness, and Citrus County, a vibrant community.
Citrus County Chronicle
Deadline nears for strategic plan input
The deadline is fast approaching for residents to submit their ideas regarding what they see are the most important issues facing Citrus County. County Commissioner Holly Davis has been leading the charge for a strategic plan, which includes initiatives for county commissioners to work on the next five years as they deal with growth.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 21 to 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 21. Leah Michelle Barnes, 27, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $105.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia
A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man faces first-degree murder charge in drug overdose
An August death from a fentanyl overdose led authorities to take a Beverly Hills man into custody for murder. John Dylan Gromling was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-degree murder for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, which resulted in the overdose death of Inverness 53-year-old Bruce William Payne, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release on Friday.
