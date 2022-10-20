Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Shell, Huntsman, Georgia-Pacific seeking new ITEP exemptions
Shell Chemical’s planned $512 million lubricant plant at its existing facility in Geismar headlines the Capital Region projects seeking Industrial Tax Exemption Program relief from local property taxes. The exemption, if granted, is expected to be worth about $6.3 million the first year. The project is expected to create...
Baton Rouge Business Report
YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location
YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Dallas-based Tap Innovations tops LSU 100 rankings
Dallas-based Tap Innovations has been named the fastest-growing company owned or led by an LSU alumnus. LSU announced its annual LSU 100 rankings this afternoon. Hosted by LSU Executive Education, LSU 100 is a competitive program that recognizes the 100 fastest-growing alumni-owned or -led businesses in the world, as determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period.
Comments / 0