Eugene, OR

750thegame.com

ROME: Dan Lanning gets in The Jungle ahead of showdown with UCLA

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning reacts to a play against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson) Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning made his Jungle debut Friday morning on 750 The Game when he joined...
750thegame.com

OSN: Why Oregon Will Beat UCLA This Weekend

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Just two teams remain undefeated in PAC-12 play. Oregon and UCLA. In typical conference cannibalism fashion, those two will play each other this weekend. The Bruins are the ninth-ranked team in the country, while the Ducks come in at number 10.
