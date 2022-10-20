Read full article on original website
IHSA Playoffs: No. 1 seeded Maroa-Forsyth headed to the North bracket for this year's football playoffs
DECATUR — If there's another edition of the Macon County Super Bowl this year, it won't be in Macon County. If undefeated Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa are going to meet again in the playoffs, it will be in the Class 2A state title game in Champaign. The IHSA playoff brackets have the Trojans (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the North and the Bulldogs (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the South bracket.
Storm warning: Springfield unleashes full fury on Springfield Lanphier 41-14
Springfield's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Springfield Lanphier 41-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup. Springfield struck in front of Springfield Lanphier 27-7 to begin the second quarter. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. There was no room for...
Farmer City Blue Ridge severs Galva's hopes 44-34
Farmer City Blue Ridge charged Galva and collected a 44-34 victory at Galva High on October 22 in Illinois football action. Farmer City Blue Ridge opened with a 14-8 advantage over Galva through the first quarter. The Knights registered a 30-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats. The gap remained...
Watch now: $40 million renovation of Ubben Complex a boost for Illinois basketball programs
CHAMPAIGN — With the remodeling of the Ubben Complex, Illinois basketball’s practice facility, one of Brad Underwood’s practice fears is now alleviated. Among a host of changes, bigger courts and a storage room for equipment meant that equipment could be stored, rather than being left in the corner of the practice gym. One of Underwood’s fears was always a player tumbling into a shooting gun or another machine. It happened a couple times, without any serious injuries.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (1) update to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Man killed in Central Illinois train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON — A man killed last week in a Central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century, authorities said. Christian County coroner Amy Calvert Winans said Stephen "Steve" J. Jordan, 69, died Friday of multiple...
Funerals today for Oct. 22
BAIRD, Karen Faye Lepp, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur. DELGADO, Karen Isabelle, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. HARSHMAN, Lazan, 70, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan. HERSCHBERGER, Henry D., 97, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Arthur...
Coroner names man who died in Stonington train crash Friday
STONINGTON — The Christian County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who died following a train crash in Stonington on Friday. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans identified the man as 69-year-old Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. He had previously been identified as an employee of Legacy Grain Cooperative.
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Watch now: Decatur police release dramatic video of shootout
DECATUR — Dramatic body camera video shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy fighting for their lives after Jamontey O. Neal pulled a gun on them in a traffic stop and opened fire first. The videos, 10 in all, show the 32-year-old Neal opening fire at...
Decatur man accused of biting nurses
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery. Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department...
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Watch now: 10 videos show shootout involving Decatur police, suspect
Warning: Videos containing graphic footage. The Decatur Police Department released 10 videos related to the Oct. 12, 2022 officer-involved shooting that left two police officers wounded and the suspect dead.
Halloween SPOOKtacular at the Lincoln Square Theater on Oct. 29
DECATUR — The haunted Lincoln Square Theater will provide the backdrop for a Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 29, to benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council. Halloween SPOOKtacular is set for 7:30-11 p.m. and will include a variety of activities, including a costume contest with prizes, creepy selfie stations and decorations, music with DJ “Big Daddy” Frank, raffles for Tarot card readings and other door prizes, drinks and snacks for sale, and other activities.
Two Oreana men arrested after dispute, police report
OREANA — An Oct. 15 argument between two Oreana men escalated when one man, age 18, said the other, age 55, hurled a bag at him containing the cremated ashes of a pet dog. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the younger man then admitted to jerking away a “puppy pad” the older man was standing on, causing him to fall over. The 18-year-old told police he helped him up but was then strangled by the older man, whom he knocked to the ground by punching him in the head.
