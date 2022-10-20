ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

US-35 East in Beavercreek reopened after crash

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago



BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Commuters on US-35 East may have seen delays after the eastbound lanes were shut down due to a car crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the ODOT traffic map OHGO, all lanes of US-35 Eastbound have been shut down just past I-675 due to a collision.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but traffic cameras show a significant backup in this area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

2 NEWS crews are working to learn more.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

