US-35 East in Beavercreek reopened after crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Commuters on US-35 East may have seen delays after the eastbound lanes were shut down due to a car crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the ODOT traffic map OHGO, all lanes of US-35 Eastbound have been shut down just past I-675 due to a collision.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but traffic cameras show a significant backup in this area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

2 NEWS crews are working to learn more.

