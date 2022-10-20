For the first time, this season for the Atlanta Falcons their rookie class went silent in a lopsided 35-17 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The score doesn’t fully indicate how lopsided this game felt and continued to be aside from one late gasp at the end of the first half from Atlanta when two big plays made it a respectable game at the time.

