Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Atlanta Falcons rookies unusually silent in week seven loss
For the first time, this season for the Atlanta Falcons their rookie class went silent in a lopsided 35-17 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The score doesn’t fully indicate how lopsided this game felt and continued to be aside from one late gasp at the end of the first half from Atlanta when two big plays made it a respectable game at the time.
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 8 (Buy Low on Cleveland, Sell High on Cincinnati)
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals seasons have gone the completely opposite directions in recent weeks. The Browns have lost four-straight games, while the Bengals have won two-straight and are tied for the lead in the AFC North alongside the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams will face-off for the first...
New BetMGM Bonus Code for Eagles Fans (Get $1K Bet for Eagles-Steelers)
Your undefeated Eagles are back in action against the woeful Steelers in Week 8, and BetMGM has a fantastic promo for Eagles fans to celebrate the team’s sensational start to the year: a risk-free $1,000 bet!. BetMGM Pennsylvania Sign-Up Bonus. You’ve got a $1,000 free bet waiting for you...
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Phillies World Series Game 4 could be a record-breaking ticket
The Phillies World Series Game 4 could be the hottest ticket in baseball in a long time with Philadelphia going all out for the chance to win a title. The city of Philadelphia is hyped for the World Series and there’s data to prove it. Tickets for the series...
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
