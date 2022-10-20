ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons rookies unusually silent in week seven loss

For the first time, this season for the Atlanta Falcons their rookie class went silent in a lopsided 35-17 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The score doesn’t fully indicate how lopsided this game felt and continued to be aside from one late gasp at the end of the first half from Atlanta when two big plays made it a respectable game at the time.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy