Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Craft Show Nov. 5 At Eisenhower Elementary
WARSAW — The Christmas At The Lake Craft Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Eisenhower Elementary School, 1900 S. County Farm Road, Warsaw. Lunch will be sponsored by Eisenhower Student Council and will benefit Riley Children’s Hospital. Questions can be...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Shenefield — UPDATED
Ruth Carolyn (Robinson) Shenefield, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Warsaw, the youngest of six children born to Herbert and Ruth (Bolinger) Robinson. Ruth graduated from Warsaw High School, Manchester College and the University of St. Francis. She married “the love of her...
inkfreenews.com
Rochester Teen Receives Sagamore For Saving Friend’s Life
ROCHESTER – For the poise with which Rochester High School senior Jake Freeman handled an emergency situation — and the inspirational outcome of saving his good friend’s life — the 18-year-old has earned Indiana’s highest civilian award. On Thursday, Oct. 20, state Sen. Stacey Donato,...
inkfreenews.com
Follow The Yellow Brick Road To The Syracuse Library
SYRACUSE — A storm has blown into Syracuse, bringing a little bit of Oz with it to the Syracuse Public Library. This Halloween children and their families will tour different “The Wizard of Oz” scenes from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and meet some of L. Frank Baum’s fantastic characters, too.
inkfreenews.com
Trick-or-Treat At North Webster Community Public Library Oct. 31
NORTH WEBSTER — Trick-or-treat at the North Webster Community Public Llibrary Monday, Oct. 31. Come into the library dressed in your Halloween costume for trick-or-treating with the librarians. The library will be open for normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween. Friends of the Library...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Over The Moon About Fall Story Time
MILFORD — Fall story times are happening now at Milford Public Library. In-person story times take place at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and are geared for children ages 3-6. This is a great opportunity to expose children to the joy of reading, plus fun arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times happen at the Milford Public Library downstairs in the meeting room across from the children’s department.
inkfreenews.com
Jamie Amber Richie
Jamie Amber Richie, 45, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Plymouth. Jamie was born Aug. 15, 1977. She is survived by her three young daughters, Chloe Draper, Galaxy Paul and Eternity Paul; her mother, Patricia Richie; and her sisters: Jillaine Richie (Glen Maggard) and Lindsay Burns (Matt). Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder...
inkfreenews.com
Jerry O. Lentz
Dr. Jerry Owen Lentz, 89, Nappanee, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Nappanee. Jerry was born May 4, 1933. He married Barbara Jane Lowe on June 18, 1955; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his four children, Stephen (Leigh Ann) Lentz, Aliso Viejo, Calif.,...
inkfreenews.com
Max Charles Leiter
Max Charles Leiter, 100, formerly of Sidney, died at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where he was a resident since March 2021. Born April 14, 1922, in Jackson Twp., Kosciusko County, he was a son of the late Charles and Flossie (Johnson) Leiter. Growing up in the Sidney area, he graduated from Sidney High School in 1940.
inkfreenews.com
Debra Ann Born
Debra Ann Born, 65, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 16, 1957. On March 20, 1997, she married Henry Ernest Born. Surviving is her loving husband, Henry; children Jason J. (Norma) Kethcart, Huntington, Nevada S. Elliot, Kendallville,...
inkfreenews.com
Kids’ Trick-Or-Treat At Mentone Library Oct. 31
MENTONE — Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone has various upcoming activities. Kids may trick-or-treat at the library from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Children may make a pumpkin windsock from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in the Makers’ Space. Kits will be available for kids to come in and make their project. (There is a total of 16 kits). This is a free program for children. Small children may require parental assistance. Contact Billie at 574-893-3200 with any questions.
inkfreenews.com
Gabe’s Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — Another option for buying clothes, toys and home goods is open in Warsaw. Gabe’s, a discount retailer which carries all of the above and more, had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Oct. 22. It’s located in the former Carson’s at 2856 Frontage Road.
inkfreenews.com
Lois K. Perkins
Lois K. Perkins, 68, Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home following a long battle with MS. She was born on Dec. 22, 1953. On June 24, 2005, she married Paul David Perkins. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Perkins, Warsaw; and a brother, James...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Tornadoes And An Explosion
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. 2001 — On Oct. 24, tornadoes ripped through Kosciusko County. Two factories were among the damaged structures in the county, with Da-Lite Screen...
inkfreenews.com
Harriet I. Phend
Harriet I. Phend, 89, Middlebury, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1932. She is survived by six children, Brenda Vaughan, Middlebury, Robert W. Phend, Texas, Victoria L. (Jim) Snyder, Bourbon, James A. (Cathy) Phend, Plymouth, Cynthia J. Brauneker, Warsaw, and Pamela K. (Dan Litomisky) Phend, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Kay Allen Flenar
Mr. Kay Allen Flenar, 85, Etna Green, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Kay was born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Decatur to the late Seth and Mildred (Robbins) Flenar. He graduated from Mentone High School in 1955, where he played...
inkfreenews.com
Loraine H. Crowder
Loraine H. Crowder, 86, South Whitley, died peacefully at 4:24 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where she was admitted on Friday. She was born on Nov. 22, 1935. On Aug. 21, 1953, she married Homer R. Crowder. Homer died on July 3, 2016.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 p.m. Sunday, on CR 175E, just a few feet from East Ridge Valley Drive near Warsaw. Driver: Janet Barden, 80, East Harvest Ridge Lane, Warsaw. Driver accidentally turned off the headlights, left the road and sideswiped a utility pole. Damages up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Welcomes Nurse Practitioner
GOSHEN — Eric Brown, NP-C, has joined Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine as a family nurse practitioner. He works with a team of specialists to provide treatment options for patients with degenerative joint conditions, such as arthritis. Brown also treats patients with injuries to bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments.
inkfreenews.com
Wayne Township
In preparing to run for the Wayne Township Trustee office, I studied every single statute in the Indiana State Code concerning Township Trustees. I researched the concerns for the township that were stated by the incumbent trustee and township board members from the 2018 election. I met with community leaders in local government, political parties, and non-profits to discuss their concerns for the poor of the township and what their relationship with the current trustee and township board looked like.
Comments / 0