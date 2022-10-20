MENTONE — Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone has various upcoming activities. Kids may trick-or-treat at the library from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Children may make a pumpkin windsock from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in the Makers’ Space. Kits will be available for kids to come in and make their project. (There is a total of 16 kits). This is a free program for children. Small children may require parental assistance. Contact Billie at 574-893-3200 with any questions.

MENTONE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO