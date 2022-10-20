Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13. The educational publisher announced a plan to buy...
WRAL
October surprise? Stocks continue to sizzle this month
CNN — October may be famous for historically horrifying stock market crashes like the ones in 1929, 1987 and 2008. But so far this month, there's nothing for investors to be scared of on Wall Street. Stocks enjoyed another solid rally Monday, continuing a hot streak for the markets this month.
Wall Street opens mostly higher as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
WRAL
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
CNN — General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
WRAL
Kraft Heinz CEO: Inflation and supply shortages are here to stay for a while
CNN — Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio says higher inflation and supply issues are coursing through the food industry, forcing companies to adopt new strategies for everything from production to promotion to packaging. And he doesn't see an end to either issue anytime soon. "We've already increased the prices...
WRAL
The risk of an accidental recession is rising, Goldman Sachs says
CNN — Goldman Sachs is urging the Federal Reserve to be patient in its quest to squash inflation. Even though inflation remains far too high, the investment bank says the Fed has already made "remarkable" progress in slowing the US economy and easing the concerning imbalance between supply and demand in the jobs market.
WRAL
Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession
CNN — Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics. More than half the NABE respondents said they believed there was a more-than-even...
WRAL
Why investors aren't going green
CNN — ESG investing — evaluating companies using environmental, social and governance factors — was one of the most-cited phrases in earnings calls during the first half of the year. But a looming recession, tanking stock markets and the race to US midterm elections have put those sustainability efforts on the chopping block.
Amazon adds Venmo as a payment option
SEATTLE — As the holiday shopping season begins, Amazon announced it is adding another way for its customers to pay for purchases. Amazon announced in a news release that it will be accepting Venmo as a payment method for orders placed on Amazon.com and on its mobile app. The company said “select Amazon customers” would begin seeing the option on Oct. 25, with the feature being available to all users by Black Friday.
Comments / 0