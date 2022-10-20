ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteer firefighter from Collier died in Parkway East crash

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
A multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, snarled traffic along the Parkway East.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the man who died in a crash the day before on the Parkway East as 32-year-old Terry Tackett.

Tackett, a volunteer firefighter who lived in Collier, was taken to UPMC Mercy in Uptown after the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the outbound lanes of the Parkway East near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. He died shortly after 7 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

Police said the crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, happened as traffic was slowing down because of an overturned vehicle in the area.

The Presto Volunteer Fire Department confirmed Thursday that Tackett was a firefighter there, but declined further comment, citing the family’s right to privacy.

