Police seek women who shot guns from vehicle as New Orleans interstate shootings tick up

3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex at edge of Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A 23-year-old man died Sunday after being shot at an apartment complex at the edge of the Little Woods area, New Orleans police said. His name has not been released. The shooting was reported to authorities at 4:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane (map). The man...
Man fatally shot at a Little Woods apartment as N.O. struggles with crime crisis
NEW ORLEANS — An altercation between two people ended with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood. According to New Orleans Police, a 23-year-old man died Sunday after he allegedly got into an altercation with a known male suspect at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane.
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NOLA.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to 8 after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NOPD: Suspect opens fire on man at Central City intersection Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Central City Sunday (Oct. 23) night.
NOLA.com
Car burglar in Marrero opens fire during chase, shooting juvenile bystander, JPSO says
A juvenile is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the leg by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, Jefferson Parish authorities said. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Avenue L (map), according to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
fox8live.com
Car stolen in New Orleans with infant inside, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A car was stolen Sunday morning with an infant still inside, according to NOPD. The incident happened at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. Police say the person’s vehicle was stolen from the location by an unknown subject, with the victim’s infant child inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating Lakeview carjacking with infant in car
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after someone reportedly stole a car with an infant inside. Officers say they responded to the reported auto theft at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street on Sunday morning. According to the NOPD, initial reports...
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
A man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Marrero bar owner had his 50-year sentence increased to 70 years Friday under Louisiana's habitual offender laws, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office. Jonathon Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting on Lavender Street
The New Orleans Police Department arrested William Decou, 25, shortly after a shooting Saturday (Oct. 22) in the 2600 block of Lavender Street. On Saturday morning, a man was reaching into his car to retrieve an item when a gunman approached from behind. The man then reportedly opened fire, striking the victim to the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.
NOLA.com
One dead in Claiborne Avenue crash early Sunday, police say
A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into an oak tree on North Claiborne Avenue near Gordon Street. The New Orleans Police Department said the accident ocurred at about 4:40 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD has not released any...
fox8live.com
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.
NOPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Central City on Sunday night
According to police, a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street just before 10 p.m. on Claiborne Avenue.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man surrenders after barricading himself inside home with his child
NEW ORLEANS — The man that barricaded himself and his infant child inside a home near Pontchartrain Park has surrendered to authorities after 16 hours of negotiations, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the suspect surrendered around 11:36 a.m. in the 5400 block of Seminary Place....
fox8live.com
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A previously convicted killer is now a free man after being afforded the opportunity to a second trial following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that non-unanimous jury votes were unconstitutional. Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire...
Man sentenced to 70 years in Jefferson Parish shooting
A New Orleans man convicted of shooting a Marrero bar owner in the back, leaving him paralyzed, will serve 70 years in prison under Louisiana’s habitual offender law.
Cops catch man after Saturday shooting in New Orleans
Police say they quickly found and arrested a man who shot and wounded a victim Saturday morning. “The male victim was bending down into his vehicle to retrieve an item when an armed suspect approached from behind.
fox8live.com
2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
