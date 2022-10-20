ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'

When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
NFL schedule Week 7: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is here and the league is back with some quality matchups on hand for this weekend. The action begins on Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the Saints in an NFC clash. Week 7 marks the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended the first six games of the season after a failed drug test. With the return of Hopkins, Kyler Murray will have two new faces to throw to, as the team also acquired Robbie Anderson from the Panthers this week.
How Justin Fields improvised his way to a Bears 'Monday Night Football' win over Patriots

The jury is still out on Justin Fields, but the evidence is astoundingly confusing. For starters, a lot of it is circumstantial. The Chicago Bears' offensive line is a mess, the receivers aren't anything to write home about, and the play-calling is undergoing a shift. That shift seemed to move in the right direction Monday, when Fields helped to lead the Bears to a dominant 33-14 win during a rainy night in New England against the Patriots.
Best Fantasy Week 8 Waiver Pickups: Gus Edwards, D'Onta Foreman, Isiah Pacheco shine in new roles

It's rare to have this many RBs among the top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds who aren't there because of in-game injuries, but clearly, the 2022 season isn't a normal season. Past injuries, a huge trade, surprise benching, and confusing committees have pushed Gus Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Lativius Murray into prominent roles, and you can expect the waiver claims and FAAB bids to be flying this week as owners try to acquire these RBs.
Manningcast guest list Week 7: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'

The Manningcast is returning to the air for the first time since Week 4, and the Manning brothers are in for a doozy of a matchup in this one. The Patriots are set to face the Bears in a matchup during which Bill Belichick can officially become the NFL's second-winningest coach in history. So, while the matchup may not be the most exciting on paper, it is one that could prove historic.
Brian Daboll says Giants' win over Jaguars 'shouldn't have come down to' tackle at 1

The Giants have played in plenty of close games to start the season, but none were closer than their Week 7 victory over the Jaguars. New York's 23-17 win Sunday was decided by a single yard. The Jaguars were about to complete at least a game-tying touchdown drive when Christian Kirk's forward progress was stopped by Fabian Moreau and Xavier McKinney at the Giants' 1 with about three seconds left.
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 8: Justin Fields, Latavius Murray, Marquise Goodwin among top free agent pickups

Running backs will dominate the top Week 8 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds, as backups Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, Gus Edwards, and Isiah Pacheco all stepped into enhanced roles that should continue for the foreseeable future. We highlighted those players in our initial waivers article of the week, and little has happened to dethrone this quartet as the top claims. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of other potential free agent adds, like Monday night's star Justin Fields, who will be snatched up after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Is Christian McCaffrey playing Week 7? Fantasy update for 49ers-Chiefs

In one of the more notable in-season NFL trades of recent memory, the Panthers shipped off star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for several future draft picks. The move has major fantasy football implications, as McCaffrey will be inserted into one of the more efficient offensives in the league. The biggest question fantasy owners are contemplating at the moment is McCaffrey's status for Week 7. He was traded late Thursday night, so can he really suit up and play a key role this Sunday?
Texas A&M, Miami among 5 most disappointing college football teams in 2022

The "preseason polls don't matter" people have more than enough material to work with in 2022. Five teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 have flopped this season from College Football Playoff hopefuls to scrounging for bowl eligibility. The material? Three of these teams were ranked in the top 10, and the other two have losing records.
