Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What's wrong with Tom Brady, Buccaneers' offense? Six reasons for Tampa Bay's struggles
The Buccaneers were No. 2 in the NFL In total offense and scoring offense last season. With Tom Brady deciding not to retire and returning to Tampa Bay in 2022, they were expected be just as dangerous this season. Instead, the Bucs went into their Week 7 game in Carolina ranked 21st in both total and scoring offense.
Sporting News
Brian Flores coaching record: Why Dolphins fired head coach after back-to-back winning seasons
The Dolphins were one of the most surprising teams to enter the coaching carousel this past offseason, firing head coach Brian Flores less than 24 hours after their season came to a close. Unlike most teams that decided to make a change at the top — there were 10 in...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Plunging Packers, Buccaneers in panic mode; Cowboys, Bengals, Seahawks climb for Week 8
There's no change with the top two teams in Sporting News' 2022 weekly power rankings going into Week 8 as the Eagles and Bills, the respective NFC and AFC favorites to get to Super Bowl 57, both were idle. But that doesn't mean things didn't get busy behind them coming out of Week 7.
Sporting News
Why did the Patriots bench Mac Jones? Bill Belichick explains decision to play Bailey Zappe on 'Monday Night Football'
Well, that didn't take long. Mac Jones made his return on "Monday Night Football" after spending weeks on the bench nursing a high ankle sprain. It didn't take long for the second-year passer to reacquaint himself with that same bench. In the second quarter of the Patriots' matchup vs. Bears,...
Sporting News
Seahawks' Geno Smith explains how his 7-year path back to starting job prepared him for success: 'I know I’m better for all those years'
When Pete Carroll made the decision to roll with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, it was met with near-unanimous ridicule. Many wondered how an NFL coach could entrust the season to a quarterback who has started just five games since 2015, let alone one with a 13-21 record. And why wouldn't they pursue another quarterback via trade, like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield?
Sporting News
What channel is Seahawks vs. Chargers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game
In the NFL, a win is a win — no matter how ugly. That's something both of these teams should be thankful for after last week. The Seahawks and Chargers are both coming off sloppy, imperfect victories in Week 6. Yet, somehow, both now find themselves tied for first place in their respective divisions.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 7: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is here and the league is back with some quality matchups on hand for this weekend. The action begins on Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the Saints in an NFC clash. Week 7 marks the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended the first six games of the season after a failed drug test. With the return of Hopkins, Kyler Murray will have two new faces to throw to, as the team also acquired Robbie Anderson from the Panthers this week.
Sporting News
How Justin Fields improvised his way to a Bears 'Monday Night Football' win over Patriots
The jury is still out on Justin Fields, but the evidence is astoundingly confusing. For starters, a lot of it is circumstantial. The Chicago Bears' offensive line is a mess, the receivers aren't anything to write home about, and the play-calling is undergoing a shift. That shift seemed to move in the right direction Monday, when Fields helped to lead the Bears to a dominant 33-14 win during a rainy night in New England against the Patriots.
Sporting News
Best Fantasy Week 8 Waiver Pickups: Gus Edwards, D'Onta Foreman, Isiah Pacheco shine in new roles
It's rare to have this many RBs among the top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds who aren't there because of in-game injuries, but clearly, the 2022 season isn't a normal season. Past injuries, a huge trade, surprise benching, and confusing committees have pushed Gus Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Lativius Murray into prominent roles, and you can expect the waiver claims and FAAB bids to be flying this week as owners try to acquire these RBs.
Sporting News
Manningcast guest list Week 7: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'
The Manningcast is returning to the air for the first time since Week 4, and the Manning brothers are in for a doozy of a matchup in this one. The Patriots are set to face the Bears in a matchup during which Bill Belichick can officially become the NFL's second-winningest coach in history. So, while the matchup may not be the most exciting on paper, it is one that could prove historic.
Sporting News
Brian Daboll says Giants' win over Jaguars 'shouldn't have come down to' tackle at 1
The Giants have played in plenty of close games to start the season, but none were closer than their Week 7 victory over the Jaguars. New York's 23-17 win Sunday was decided by a single yard. The Jaguars were about to complete at least a game-tying touchdown drive when Christian Kirk's forward progress was stopped by Fabian Moreau and Xavier McKinney at the Giants' 1 with about three seconds left.
Sporting News
Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Lions WR ruled out after sustaining concussion vs. Cowboys
Despite putting up explosive numbers, the Lions' offense has struggled keeping all its weapons on the field at one time. Those injury woes continued on Sunday, when talented pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to leave Detroit's Week 7 clash against Dallas after appearing to sustain a blow to the head.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 8: Justin Fields, Latavius Murray, Marquise Goodwin among top free agent pickups
Running backs will dominate the top Week 8 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds, as backups Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, Gus Edwards, and Isiah Pacheco all stepped into enhanced roles that should continue for the foreseeable future. We highlighted those players in our initial waivers article of the week, and little has happened to dethrone this quartet as the top claims. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of other potential free agent adds, like Monday night's star Justin Fields, who will be snatched up after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
How 'Call of Duty' helped Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs offense get on the same page
Putting the "Team" in "Team Deathmatch." Anyone who's played "Call of Duty" knows that squadding up with the boys (or ladies) is much more enjoyable than having a team full of randos. As it turns out, the Chiefs found that out on the Friday night. The Chiefs haven't exactly been...
Sporting News
Is Christian McCaffrey playing Week 7? Fantasy update for 49ers-Chiefs
In one of the more notable in-season NFL trades of recent memory, the Panthers shipped off star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for several future draft picks. The move has major fantasy football implications, as McCaffrey will be inserted into one of the more efficient offensives in the league. The biggest question fantasy owners are contemplating at the moment is McCaffrey's status for Week 7. He was traded late Thursday night, so can he really suit up and play a key role this Sunday?
Sporting News
Patriots' Mac Jones' questionable slides sparks 'dirty player' debate, ManningCast reaction: 'That's why D-linemen don't like quarterbacks'
Mac Jones avoided few sacks on Monday night, but maybe not another one. The Patriots quarterback is back after suffering a high-ankle sprain earlier this season, and his mobility was on full display in the first half of the "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Bears. Jones was active on...
Sporting News
Heisman Trophy candidates and odds for Week 9: Bryce Young's path to repeat still open
Bryce Young had 11 seconds in the pocket – enough time to stand still at one point. Young shuffled right, scrambled back to the left, pointed to the receiver and threw a cross-body 31-yard touchdown to JoJo Earle. Young smiled, and why not?. That eliminated the hangover from last...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 8: Ravens rip Buccaneers; Bills blow out Packers; Seahawks outrun Giants
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season had a couple considerable upsets, but otherwise, good teams played up to the potential and bad teams continued to fade. In theory, after a strong week of picks and predictions against the spread, Week 8 sets up for continued fine results. The slate...
Sporting News
Texas A&M, Miami among 5 most disappointing college football teams in 2022
The "preseason polls don't matter" people have more than enough material to work with in 2022. Five teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 have flopped this season from College Football Playoff hopefuls to scrounging for bowl eligibility. The material? Three of these teams were ranked in the top 10, and the other two have losing records.
Sporting News
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste becomes latest player to rock cheesehead after beating Packers
The Commanders pulled off one of the shocks of the 2022 NFL season in Week 7, nabbing a come-from-behind victory over reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. And cornerback Benjamin St-Juste couldn't help but showcase his excitement, opting to playfully rock cheesehead-shaped headgear after Washington's surprising dub. Check...
Comments / 0