ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor

Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
ComicBook

Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why

Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
TechRadar

Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect

Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation, cast, plot and more

Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re probably still enjoying the excellent new Star Wars series Andor. The sci-fi series is gripping, and fun, and very different to what we’ve come to expect from the Star Wars universe. However, like all...
ComicBook

Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor

The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
TVGuide.com

Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel

Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres

The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
GamesRadar

New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond

You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy