Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
msn.com
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
Following Harrison Ford Taking Over As Thunderbolt Ross, We Know Which Marvel Movie He'll Appear In First
Following the confirmation of Harrison Ford taking over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, we now know which Marvel movie the actor will debut in the role.
ComicBook
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation, cast, plot and more
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re probably still enjoying the excellent new Star Wars series Andor. The sci-fi series is gripping, and fun, and very different to what we’ve come to expect from the Star Wars universe. However, like all...
ComicBook
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
TVGuide.com
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
Comments / 0