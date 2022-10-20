ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie is found dead on New Jersey campus

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weCwI_0ignN1H300

The body of a 20-year-old Princeton student who went missing over the weekend has been found.

Misrach Ewunetie’s remains were discovered in a remote area of the prestigious university’s New Jersey campus, near the tennis court, authorities told NBC News .

The Mercer County Prosecution Office confirmed to The Independent that Ms Ewunetie’s body was found by an employee around 1pm on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynycm_0ignN1H300

There were no obvious signs of injury and her death “does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Princeton assistant vice president Kenneth Strother said in a joint statement. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Ms Ewunetie’s cause of death.

Ms Ewunetie, a Junior at Princeton, was last seen around 3am on 14 October after she returned to her dorm from volunteering at an on-campus eating club. Her phone last pinged around 3.27am at a location seven minutes away driving from campus, The Sun reported.

Universe Ewunetie, Ms Ewunetie’s brother, told the outlet that she was sharing her location with a family member before her phone was turned off near what seems to be a housing complex in Penns Neck.

On Sunday, Ms Ewunetie’s family requested that Princeton’s Department of Public Safety conducted a well-being check on her after she failed to communicate with them for days. A “Tiger alarm” was issued on Monday, the university said in a statement.

Speaking to NBC News before the tragic developments on Thursday, Mr Ewunetie described his sister as a reserved, yet empathetic person.

“She’s loved and cared for, and we’re missing her. We’re looking for her,” her brother told the outlet. “She’s a very smart, empathetic person who cares for people. A reserved person.”

“She’s dearly loved by her family and everybody that has known her and that has ever come to her,” he added. “People that are from her middle school to high school, from people that even interviewed her. She was valedictorian. She’s a very smart girl.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
The Independent

Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video

New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Philly

Deceased body of missing Princeton University student found

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- A tragic end in the search for a missing Princeton University student in New Jersey. The Mercer County Prosector's Office announced Thursday that the body of Misrach Ewunetie was found deceased outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m. by an employee. An autopsy will be done to determine her manner of death, but authorities say there we no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature. No further information is available at this time. 
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
People

Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''

Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy