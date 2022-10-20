An Easton man on probation for carrying a gun without a license is back in county prison, accused of assaulting two Easton police officers. Khayri Altarik Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, is facing 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three counts each of simple assault and harassment, and single counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest in connection with an incident early Sunday morning on Washington Street in Easton.

