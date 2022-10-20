ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Suspect accused of head-butting and kicking 1 Easton cop, punching another

An Easton man on probation for carrying a gun without a license is back in county prison, accused of assaulting two Easton police officers. Khayri Altarik Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, is facing 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three counts each of simple assault and harassment, and single counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest in connection with an incident early Sunday morning on Washington Street in Easton.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police

State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

North Catasauqua woman pleads guilty in loose dogs incidents

N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A North Catasauqua woman whose dogs ran loose in her neighborhood has pleaded guilty. Court records show Tanya Pridgeon pleaded guilty to charges related to not keeping her pets properly confined. This comes after her dogs got out multiple times and went after people and pets.
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
LANSDALE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Charter high school for arts in Bethlehem evacuated after student made threat, police say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department on Monday afternoon said a 17-year-old student at the Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Arts made the threat which led to an evacuation earlier in the day. It referred the case to Northampton County’s juvenile probation department, a new Facebook post said. The teenager’s case involves terrorist threats and false reports to law enforcement, police said. They will not identify the student.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
PERKASIE, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Struck Parked Car, Left the Scene in Giant Parking Lot?

It’s a common fear among grocery shoppers. You leave your vehicle securely parked in a supermarket lot, only to return with your items and discover it smashed. Lower Saucon Township Police say that’s what happened to someone who was at the Giant food store at 1880 Leithsville Road Oct. 20, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect in the hit-and-run.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WBRE

LehighValleyLive.com

Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say

A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Nearly $4,000 in iPhones stolen from Carbon Co. home Friday

Penn Forest Township (Carbon County) - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who stole packages containing thousands of dollars in Apple iPhones from outside a Penn Forest Township home Friday afternoon. According to Troopers from PSP's Fern Ridge Unit, the stolen items include two purple Apple iPhone 14...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect identified in Uni Mart clown mask robbery

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. -- Police have identified a man accused of robbing a Uni Mart while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword. William Clancy, 39, of the Albrightsville area, will be charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of instruments of a crime.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA

