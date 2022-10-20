Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
Suspect accused of head-butting and kicking 1 Easton cop, punching another
An Easton man on probation for carrying a gun without a license is back in county prison, accused of assaulting two Easton police officers. Khayri Altarik Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, is facing 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three counts each of simple assault and harassment, and single counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest in connection with an incident early Sunday morning on Washington Street in Easton.
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
wrnjradio.com
Woman facing charges after found lying unconscious in McDonald’s drive-thru in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found lying unconscious in the drive-thru lane of the Hackettstown McDonald’s and became vulgar towards first aid members, police said. On Sunday, October 23, at around 8:47 p.m., police responded to McDonald’s,...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
North Catasauqua woman pleads guilty in loose dogs incidents
N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A North Catasauqua woman whose dogs ran loose in her neighborhood has pleaded guilty. Court records show Tanya Pridgeon pleaded guilty to charges related to not keeping her pets properly confined. This comes after her dogs got out multiple times and went after people and pets.
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
Charter high school for arts in Bethlehem evacuated after student made threat, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department on Monday afternoon said a 17-year-old student at the Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Arts made the threat which led to an evacuation earlier in the day. It referred the case to Northampton County’s juvenile probation department, a new Facebook post said. The teenager’s case involves terrorist threats and false reports to law enforcement, police said. They will not identify the student.
Bethlehem police say missing man is found (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The man was found, police said. INITIAL REPORTING: Bethlehem police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, a Facebook post says. The man was last seen about 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. He’s known to visit the Southside Greenway and the Wind Creek Casino,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
sauconsource.com
Who Struck Parked Car, Left the Scene in Giant Parking Lot?
It’s a common fear among grocery shoppers. You leave your vehicle securely parked in a supermarket lot, only to return with your items and discover it smashed. Lower Saucon Township Police say that’s what happened to someone who was at the Giant food store at 1880 Leithsville Road Oct. 20, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect in the hit-and-run.
Woman arrested after standoff in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged after police say she threatened officers with a taser and barricaded herself in her home Sunday night in Jim Thorpe. Police responded to the 600 block of Center Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. for a report of a juvenile being threatened with a knife. […]
Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say
A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
WOLF
Nearly $4,000 in iPhones stolen from Carbon Co. home Friday
Penn Forest Township (Carbon County) - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who stole packages containing thousands of dollars in Apple iPhones from outside a Penn Forest Township home Friday afternoon. According to Troopers from PSP's Fern Ridge Unit, the stolen items include two purple Apple iPhone 14...
WFMZ-TV Online
17-year-old student charged with making threats against Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teenage student has been charged in connection with a threat made against Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. The Bethlehem Police Department posted on Facebook saying a 17-year-old student at the school was found as the source of the false threat. The anonymous threat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect identified in Uni Mart clown mask robbery
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. -- Police have identified a man accused of robbing a Uni Mart while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword. William Clancy, 39, of the Albrightsville area, will be charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of instruments of a crime.
