How to watch, listen to Week 9 Iowa high school football games live on TV, stream or radio
It's Week 9 of the Iowa high school football season and some of the most intriguing games are on tap in central Iowa. If you can't make it out to a stadium this week, there are ways to watch and listen to many of central Iowa's top games . Here's a rundown of several viewing options for Week 9. All games below are scheduled for Friday. Games are listed in alphabetical order by the home team.
Ames vs. Johnston
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Ames High School
Broadcast info: KASI 1430 AM
Boone vs. Indianola
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Goeppinger Field
Broadcast info: KNIA 94.3 FM
Clarinda vs. Roland-Story
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Clarinda High School
Broadcast info: Norsemen Network
Des Moines Lincoln vs. Ankeny
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Lincoln High School
Broadcast info: Guessford Broadcasting
Des Moines Roosevelt vs. West Des Moines Valley
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Drake Stadium
Broadcast info: CISN.tv
Dowling Catholic vs. Waukee
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Valley Stadium
Broadcast info: CISN.tv
Greene County vs. Union Community
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Greene County Middle School
Broadcast info: KGRA
Harlan vs. Knoxville
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Merrill Field
Broadcast info: KNIA 95.3 FM
Lewis Central vs. Winterset
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Lewis Central High School
Broadcast info: LCTV
Marshalltown vs. Des Moines North
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Marshalltown High School
Broadcast info: KFJB-TV
Norwalk vs. Bondurant-Farrar
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Norwalk High School
Broadcast info: KNIA3
PCM vs. Clear Lake
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PCM High School
Broadcast info: KRLS3
Pella vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Pella High School
Broadcast info: KRLS2
Pella Christian vs. Iowa City Regina
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Pella Christian High School
Broadcast info: KRLS 92.1 FM
Saydel vs. ADM
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Sayden High School
Broadcast info: Saydel Activities
Waukee Northwest vs. Urbandale
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Waukee Northwest High School
Broadcast info: CISN.tv
