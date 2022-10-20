ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How to watch, listen to Week 9 Iowa high school football games live on TV, stream or radio

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

It's Week 9 of the Iowa high school football season and some of the most intriguing games are on tap in central Iowa. If you can't make it out to a stadium this week, there are ways to watch and listen to many of central Iowa's top games . Here's a rundown of several viewing options for Week 9. All games below are scheduled for Friday. Games are listed in alphabetical order by the home team.

Don't see your game but know the broadcast info? Email msouthard@gannett.com with the info to update our online listings.

Ames vs. Johnston

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Ames High School

Broadcast info: KASI 1430 AM

More: Iowa high school football playoff pictures finalize this week. Here are our Week 9 predictions

Boone vs. Indianola

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Goeppinger Field

Broadcast info: KNIA 94.3 FM

Clarinda vs. Roland-Story

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Clarinda High School

Broadcast info: Norsemen Network

More: Here's your Iowa high school football team's RPI ranking ahead of Week 9 playoffs, district races

Des Moines Lincoln vs. Ankeny

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln High School

Broadcast info: Guessford Broadcasting

Des Moines Roosevelt vs. West Des Moines Valley

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Drake Stadium

Broadcast info: CISN.tv

Dowling Catholic vs. Waukee

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Valley Stadium

Broadcast info: CISN.tv

More: A look at Iowa high school football's Week 9 schedule of games, kickoff times for Friday

Greene County vs. Union Community

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Greene County Middle School

Broadcast info: KGRA

Harlan vs. Knoxville

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Merrill Field

Broadcast info: KNIA 95.3 FM

Lewis Central vs. Winterset

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Lewis Central High School

Broadcast info: LCTV

Marshalltown vs. Des Moines North

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Marshalltown High School

Broadcast info: KFJB-TV

More: Week 9 rankings for Iowa high school football, including the final polls for the small classes

Norwalk vs. Bondurant-Farrar

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Norwalk High School

Broadcast info: KNIA3

PCM vs. Clear Lake

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PCM High School

Broadcast info: KRLS3

Pella vs. Cedar Rapids Washington

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pella High School

Broadcast info: KRLS2

Pella Christian vs. Iowa City Regina

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Pella Christian High School

Broadcast info: KRLS 92.1 FM

More: Iowa high school football: 35 things we learned from Week 8, from 5A parity to insane defenses

Saydel vs. ADM

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Sayden High School

Broadcast info: Saydel Activities

Waukee Northwest vs. Urbandale

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Waukee Northwest High School

Broadcast info: CISN.tv

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch, listen to Week 9 Iowa high school football games live on TV, stream or radio

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize

(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
BUFFALO, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
97X

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?

When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Storm chances in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
IOWA STATE
97X

Top 3 Horror Movies That Were Filmed In Iowa

October is the month when we fill our "watch next" list with horror movies, but what better scary movie to watch, than one that was filmed right where you live?!. Did you know that there are horror and suspense movies filmed right here in Iowa? Here is a list of the top three.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa High School Athletic Association Releases 2nd Round of State Playoffs 8-Player through Class 2A, and First Round for Class 3A,4A, and 5A

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the second round of post-season play for Classes 8-Player, A, 1A, 2A, and the first round for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A. The pairings are listed below. Second Round:. EIGHT-PLAYER. Pod A. West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change

A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million

It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa

Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

New way to redeem bottles and cans coming soon to Des Moines metro

DES MOINES – A new cleaner and more convenient way for people to redeem bottles and cans is coming to the metro. Droppett! is opening to the public soon and will allow people to drop cans off in bags and then send money directly to their bank accounts. Doug Webb, Droppett!’s President and CEO, said […]
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot

Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Meet the Republican candidate for governor: Kim Reynolds; Incumbent has had a whirlwind 4 years

OTTUMWA — Kelley Koch loves Iowa’s direction, for which she credits Gov. Kim Reynolds and her fellow Republicans who are pulling all the levers in state government. “We are living in a snow globe. We are enjoying what a conservative government feels like: low crime, low taxes, safe schools,” Koch, who is chair of the Dallas County Republicans, said recently at a campaign event featuring Reynolds and other Iowa Republican candidates.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy