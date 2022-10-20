Paris Hilton Gets Festive in Diwali-Inspired Jumpsuit & Metallic Pumps at Ruby Rush Fragrance Launch in Mumbai

Paris Hilton decided to start the Diwali celebration a couple of days earlier. While visiting Mumbai to promote her new fragrance today, the socialite wore a red jumpsuit inspired by the festival of lights’ traditional fashion, which will start on Oct. 24.

Hilton launched her new Ruby Rush fragrance. She arrived at the event in a radiant Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika traditional jumpsuit. The vibrant piece featured a plunging neckline, bright, three-dimensional beads, jade, and pearls woven across its bodice, silhouette, and hemline.

The Paris Hilton Entertainment founder and CEO completed her luxurious look with an opulent emerald and diamond necklace, chandelier earrings comprising the two gemstones, rhinestone embellished cutout gloves, and cherry red frames. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style with a front swoop bang and swiped on rosy-red lip gloss.

Looking up close at her footwear, Paris opted for a pair of metallic pumps, coordinating with her outfit’s festive theme. The shoe included a sharp stiletto heel, a snakeskin-like effect, and a shiny lacquer.

This classic shoe type has been a part of labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin , Gianvito Rossi, and Prada. It can include customizable colorways such as Christian Louboutin’s Iriza Pump with a rainbow-like finish or hewed compositions like Dolce & Gabbana’s Nappa Mordore sandal with a sculpted heel outlined in the letter D, signifying part of the design house’s trademark.

When it comes to pumps, Hilton has mixed and matched similar heeled designs. She closed out Versace’s Milan Fashion Week presentation in September, gracing the runway in Barbiecore-inspired hot pink ones, a glittery fuchsia-hued laced hemline mini dress, matching gloves, and a wedding veil. As InStyle Spain’s October cover star , she styled in a pair of white heels coupled with a pastel pink strappy corset dress and Swarovski crystals.

