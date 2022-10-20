ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Gets Festive in Diwali-Inspired Jumpsuit & Metallic Pumps at Ruby Rush Fragrance Launch in Mumbai

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKafc_0ignMMcQ00

Paris Hilton decided to start the Diwali celebration a couple of days earlier. While visiting Mumbai to promote her new fragrance today, the socialite wore a red jumpsuit inspired by the festival of lights’ traditional fashion, which will start on Oct. 24.

Hilton launched her new Ruby Rush fragrance. She arrived at the event in a radiant Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika traditional jumpsuit. The vibrant piece featured a plunging neckline, bright, three-dimensional beads, jade, and pearls woven across its bodice, silhouette, and hemline.

The Paris Hilton Entertainment founder and CEO completed her luxurious look with an opulent emerald and diamond necklace, chandelier earrings comprising the two gemstones, rhinestone embellished cutout gloves, and cherry red frames. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style with a front swoop bang and swiped on rosy-red lip gloss.

Looking up close at her footwear, Paris opted for a pair of metallic pumps, coordinating with her outfit’s festive theme. The shoe included a sharp stiletto heel, a snakeskin-like effect, and a shiny lacquer.

This classic shoe type has been a part of labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin , Gianvito Rossi, and Prada. It can include customizable colorways such as Christian Louboutin’s Iriza Pump with a rainbow-like finish or hewed compositions like Dolce & Gabbana’s Nappa Mordore sandal with a sculpted heel outlined in the letter D, signifying part of the design house’s trademark.

When it comes to pumps, Hilton has mixed and matched similar heeled designs. She closed out Versace’s Milan Fashion Week presentation in September, gracing the runway in Barbiecore-inspired hot pink ones, a glittery fuchsia-hued laced hemline mini dress, matching gloves, and a wedding veil. As InStyle Spain’s October cover star , she styled in a pair of white heels coupled with a pastel pink strappy corset dress and Swarovski crystals.

PHOTOS: Paris Hilton’s Style Evolution From 1997 to Now

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tia Mowry’s 4-Year-Old Girl Models 6-Inch Spike Heels in National Daughter Day Tribute Video

Tia Mowry celebrated National Daughter Day with a special video shared to her Instagram account in dedication of her 4-year-old Cairo. The video shows a reel of Cairo’s various stylish outfits that were well-coordinated with her mother. “Cairo-isms!! This girl is my world and she’s a hot mess…y’all see the way she sneaks chocolate in the kitchen?? God I love being her mom. Happy #NationalDaughterDay to my mini-me!!” Mowry captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Cairo is shown wearing many dresses with floral patterns, while her mother wears a pink mini skirt with a...
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan

North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show

Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
INDIANA STATE
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Futuristic Finish On Fitted Jumpsuit With Built-In Boots, Dramatic Earrings & Silver Shades

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a futuristic approach to fall fashion. The “Black-ish” star left her Instagram followers shook after she uploaded a series of photos. “It was a future party,” Ross wrote under the photo. The carousel-style post sees Ross posing in the corner of a room. The award-winning entertainer served up some serious monochromatic style inspiration as she poses in a black nylon jumpsuit. The one-piece garment had a turtleneck and long fitted sleeves. The garment also featured built-in boots. The pantaboots had an elongated toe and curved heel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross...
Footwear News

Footwear News

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy