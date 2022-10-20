ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable In Anthony Rapp’s $40M Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

By Erik Pedersen and Dominic Patten
 4 days ago
The jury in Anthony Rapp ’s $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against Kevin Spacey has found the two-time Oscar winner not liable for damages. They had deliberated for only an hour-plus.

As the verdict was read, a facemasked Spacey lowered his head and then appeared to wipe away tears. Moments later, he stood, turned and hugged his manager, Evan Lowenstein, and later exchanged hugs with his lawyers. Rapp, seated with his attorneys, stared straight ahead.

Today’s closing arguments opened with the jury one person down, to 11 members: A juror who aggravated an old back injury and was stuck at home was excused from the case.

A crowd has gathered outside the Manhattan courtroom awaiting statements from the litigants or, more likely, their attorneys.

Rapp had testified this week that in 1986, when he was 14, a 26-year-old Spacey physically picked him up “like a groom picks up a bride,” placed him on a bed in Spacey’s apartment and then climbed on top of him in an attempt to initiate sex.

His sexual misconduct allegations are among several that made Spacey an early focus of the #MeToo movement in 2017. The American Beauty and The Usual Suspects Oscar winner and multiple Emmy nominee for House of Cards also faces trial in the UK for an alleged sexual assault, with that case set for June , and he is on the hook for $31 million awarded to House of Cards producers Media Rights Capital because the claims hastened the end of the show and were deemed a breach of his acting and producing agreements.

MORE TO COME…

Sean Piccoli contributed to this report.

Nothing shocking here especially since he appeared in the end of this weekend’s $140M grossing No. 1 global hit Black Adam, but Henry Cavill has made it official he’s back as Superman. The teased sequel is that Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero and the Man of Steel are poised to go at in part 2 of Black Adam. This is no way a surprise — we told you this was in the works back in May 2020 despite some at Warner Bros. throwing furniture at the time, upset that Deadline went with the news so early. Deadline hears that Cavill is...
