Ian Ziering To Star In Israeli Reality Series ‘GoalStar’ From ‘Euphoria’ Firm ADD

By Peter White
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Ian Ziering , Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sharknado star, is kicking off a new gig.

The actor is to star in Israeli reality series GoalStar , which comes from ADD Content , the company that distributes the original series that HBO’s Euphoria is based on.

Ziering, who also starred in DC series Swamp Thing , is to compete in the eleventh season of the show, which is set to start shooting in Greece.

The show airs on Hot Cable network in Israeli.

Created by Yaron Lictenstein and Eliav Goldfryd, the series sees ten celebrities enter an intensive training camp, led by two legendary coaches to try and become a winning soccer team

They live together for several weeks being filmed around the clock as they compete against a series of real-world opponents to win the ultimate prize. Every week, they play against an array of rivals including a women’s team, a police squad, and national league champions with one goal in mind – to reach the cup final and become ‘GoalStar’ Champions.

The upcoming season follows seasons being shot in Argentina, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil and Morroco, alongside three seasons of a female-led version of the show, GirlStar .

Ian Ziering said, “This is such a fun show. As a competitive person, I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”

Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Overtakes ‘Game Of Thrones’ To Become Most Viewed HBO Title In Europe, Claims Streamer

House of the Dragon has smashed HBO’s SVoD ratings records in Europe, Warner Bros Discovery has claimed. The fantasy drama’s debut run has surpassed season eight of progenitor Game of Thrones to become the most-viewed title on HBO’s subscription streaming services across Europe, according to its parent WBD. No figures were provided but every episode of the series is averaging 29 million viewers in the U.S., withy streaming more than tripling the overnight figures. House of the Dragon took the largest audience for a debut series in HBO’s history and was a best series launch on HBO Max in the U.S., Latin...
Deadline

Documentary+ Streamer Sets New Slate Of Originals Including ‘Crypto Farmers’ & ‘Mala Onda’

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary+, the free streaming service launched by non-fiction studio XTR, has launched its latest slate of original feature docs. The service is launching three new films in October and November in addition to The Sentence of Michael Thompson, which is coming to the service after its debut on MSNBC, and When The LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood, which was the service’s first original.   The streamer launched in 2020 and is available in 95M households as both on-demand and via FAST channel platforms. Crypto Farmers, which launches on November 8, comes from director Nick Aldrige, who helmed Hillsong Church: God Goes Viral...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Promises More War And Humour Coming In Season Two

The House of the Dragon bosses are promising the second season will deliver more of the thrills and spills familiar to the millions of Thrones fans tuning in, along with more humour along the lines of the original series.  Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal told The Times in London that producers deliberately slowed down the narrative for the first season, to ensure viewers were invested in the new characters.  He explained: “We will get to the spectacle,” he insists. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war. “Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the...
Deadline

Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Salvadoran Civil War Film ‘Fireflies At El Mozote’ From Premiere Entertainment Group & Yari Film Group

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Fahey (Lost, Alita: Battle Angel) has signed on to star in the Salvadoran civil war drama Fireflies at El Mozote, which starts principal photography on location in El Salvador in November. Written and directed by Ernesto Melara, the flick is set in 1980s El Salvador and recounts the story of a 10-year-old boy who survives the massacre of his village and his quest to bring justice to his dead family in the middle of a bloody civil war. Elias Axume is producing for Premiere Entertainment, which handles worldwide sales, with Moctesuma Esparza (Selena, The Milagro Beanfield War), and Bob Yari...
Deadline

Emilia Jones To Lead ‘Winner’ Biopic From Susanna Fogel; Zach Galifianakis And Connie Britton Also Star

EXCLUSIVE: Emilia Jones (CODA) is set to lead director Susanna Fogel’s darkly comedic biopic Winner, which has started principal photography. After exposing Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Reality Winner was sentenced to five and a half years in prison — the longest sentence ever given to someone charged under the Espionage Act — for leaking a government document. Connie Britton has been cast to play Reality’s mother and Galifianakis Reality’s father. Danny Ramirez and Kathryn Newton also will star. The story follows Winner (Jones), a brilliant young misfit from Texas who finds her morals challenged while serving in the...
Deadline

Carly Simon Honors Sisters Joanna & Lucy Simon In Poignant Statement

Pop superstar Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters – opera singer Joanna Simon and Broadway composer Lucy Simon – who each died of cancer last week within one day of the other. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Carly says: I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each...
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
Deadline

Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React

Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...
Deadline

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant And Catherine Tate Return As Jodie Whittaker Exits Series Ahead Of Ncuti Gatwa’s 2023 Debut

Jodie Whittaker’s final episode on Doctor Who aired and it brought back some familiar faces as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary. You can watch the clip in the video posted above. Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated and a familiar face returned to the Doctor Who universe. David Tennant appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor and reprised his role in the long-running series. Tennant was the Tenth Doctor of the BBC show between 2005 and 2010. Along with Tennant came Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate in the episode that was Whittaker’s last episode of the series. It has been confirmed that Tennant and Tate...
The Associated Press

Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

CAA Drops Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West is no longer represented by CAA. The agency is the latest business to cut ties with the rapper following his recent anti-Semitic outbursts and amid a growing call for a Hollywood boycott against him, Deadline has confirmed. CAA represented West for touring only. He signed with the agency...
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Reality Star Survives But A Singer Goes Home On Michael Bublé Night

It’s another Let’s Promote Michael Bublé night on Dancing with the Stars. Look at the sultry songster open the show with a bunch of sequin-clad ladies shaking their booties around the boffo Bublé! It’s a repeat visit for the Canadian crooner: he performed in seasons 9 and 16 while couples have danced to his songbook oodles of times over the years. Why not do it one more time, but on Disney+? And since you’re here, Mr. Bublé, can you help out the judges, too? The show would be happy to talk up your latest album Higher! Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. The Jersey...
Deadline

Netflix Unveils ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ Art; Animated ‘Heidi’ Feature Readied; Camerimage Unveils Main Competition Lineup; Vicky McClure Indie Hire — Global Briefs

Netflix Unveils ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ Launch; Teaser Art Netflix’s upcoming six-part Italian drama The Lying Life of Adults will launch on January 4, 2023. Teaser art for the Fandango-produced series has also been unveiled this morning. The drama, based on My Brilliant Friendcreator Elena Ferrante’s book of the same name, follows the life of Giovanna, as she transitions from childhood to adolescence in 1990s Naples and jumps between the city’s high and lower classes without finding answers in either world. Edoardo De Angelis is directing with Giordana Marengo playing Giovanna. Valeria Golino, Alessandro Preziosi, Pina Turco, Azzurra Mennella and Rossella Gamba also star. Ferrante writes alongside Laura Paolucci, Francesco...
Deadline

‘Will & Grace’ Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Single-Car Accident At 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor who rose to fame on Will & Grace as the caustic Beverley Leslie, frenemy of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. A statement on Jordan’s Instagram page reads, “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out…” In addition to Will & Grace, Jordan appeared on TV in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire, Murphy Brown, Ugly Betty,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Powers To $67M Opening, Dwayne Johnson’s Best Opening As A Leading Man – Sunday AM Update

UPDATE, Sunday AM: Dwayne Johnson’s long in the making dream DC project has paid off for the People’s Champion, as Black Adam has conquered a hot $67M U.S. opening, the best domestic box office start for him as a solo star, and a $140M global bow worldwide. That’s ahead of where we were seeing it. “The success of Black Adam is truly a dream come true. We’ve been working towards this family goal here at Seven Bucks for 15 years, applying every bit of experience we’ve acquired over the years to help bring this project to life. So,...
