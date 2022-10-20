Ian Ziering To Star In Israeli Reality Series ‘GoalStar’ From ‘Euphoria’ Firm ADD

EXCLUSIVE : Ian Ziering , Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sharknado star, is kicking off a new gig.

The actor is to star in Israeli reality series GoalStar , which comes from ADD Content , the company that distributes the original series that HBO’s Euphoria is based on.

Ziering, who also starred in DC series Swamp Thing , is to compete in the eleventh season of the show, which is set to start shooting in Greece.

The show airs on Hot Cable network in Israeli.

Created by Yaron Lictenstein and Eliav Goldfryd, the series sees ten celebrities enter an intensive training camp, led by two legendary coaches to try and become a winning soccer team

They live together for several weeks being filmed around the clock as they compete against a series of real-world opponents to win the ultimate prize. Every week, they play against an array of rivals including a women’s team, a police squad, and national league champions with one goal in mind – to reach the cup final and become ‘GoalStar’ Champions.

The upcoming season follows seasons being shot in Argentina, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil and Morroco, alongside three seasons of a female-led version of the show, GirlStar .

Ian Ziering said, “This is such a fun show. As a competitive person, I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”