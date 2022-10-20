ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Michele Debuts New Hairstyle & Cozies Up in Black Wool Coat with Mary Jane Heels

By Tara Larson
 4 days ago
Lea Michele stepped out in New York City with a new look. The actress was spotted heading to her matinee showing of “Funny Girl,” the Broadway show that Michele is currently starring as Fanny Brice in.

Michele walked with a new hairstyle; bangs. She recently took the plunge and brought back her piecey style, showing fans in a fun TikTok video, which she captioned “bangs are back.” Though it’s been several years since the star had bangs, many fans tie the hairstyle to her character of Rachel Berry on “Glee.”

For her outing, Michele threw on a long black coat for her outing. The coat reached Michele’s ankles and featured a tie waist. Michele added a large, structured black tote bag and also wore small earrings and black sunglasses for her pre-show ensemble.

Michele added a pair of classic black patent leather Mary Jane heels to complete her outfit. Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Many brands, like Steve Madden and Sam Edelman have added their own modern twist on the shoe recently.

bangs are back

♬ I Did Something Bad – Taylor Swift

Michele’s shoe style is often versatile and contemporary. During appearances and on the red carpet or other formal events, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to sneakers and slides from brands like Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing.

PHOTOS: Discover Michele’s style evolution on the red carpet in the gallery.

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

