ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Children’s Brand Ten Little Launches Adaptive Shop Online

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtRQh_0ignLxsA00

Children’s label Ten Little announced this week the launch of an Adaptive Shop on its direct-to-consumer website.

The brand — which was launched in 2020 by moms and former Jet.com execs Fatma Collins and Julie Rogers — aims to solve a common problem for children who wear AFO and SMO orthotics or custom insoles.

“Our program is designed to make mobility and independence accessible for kids of every shape and size, so parents and their little ones can focus on the things that matter most,” the brand said in a statement. “We have always known that every child is unique — and our Adaptive program is here to celebrate that.”

To that end, Ten Little now allows parents to create a custom pair of its Everyday Original sneaker, by selecting different sizes for the left and right feet. It also is selling Velcro strap extenders that can be applied to the shoes to improve the fit, plus replacement insoles are also offered in different sizes. Retail prices are $39 for a pair of sneakers, $6 for a set of four extenders, and $6 for the pair of insoles.

Through the Adaptive Shop , customers can select from the three most popular colors of the vegan leather Everyday Original sneaker: brown, navy and purple.

A focus on inclusive design continues to grow in the footwear industry, particularly in regard to adaptive products. Scores of shoe brands have reimagined some of their most popular styles for customers with special needs by incorporating such features as zippers, hook-and-loop closures and larger pull tabs.

The push has been particularly strong within the children’s category. An early proponent was Billy Footwear, which launched in 2015 with its zippered shoe concept . Other labels have also joined the movement as well, including Stride Rite, Converse, Steve Madden and Ugg — all of which have kids’ styles available on the Zappos Adaptive site.

As for Zappos, which launched its adaptive site in 2017, the e-commerce giant continues to support the disabled community through product development efforts and its support of the Special Olympics.

A report by Coresight Research predicted that the global fashion market for people with disabilities could hit $350 billion by 2023. And in the United States alone, that figure could reach $55 billion.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Vegan Sneaker Brand Loci Raises $4.5 Million in Seed Round Led by Leonardo DiCaprio

British footwear brand Loci today announced £4 million in seed funding that will fuel the next stage of growth for the 15-month old vegan sneaker brand. The funding round, which amounts to $4.5 million at current exchange, is led by actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio. Martin Ott, Adidas’ former global head of M&A and venture, and James Carnes, Adidas’ former VP of global brand strategy and sustainability, were among additional investors that participated in the round. Loci previously raised about £1 million last year in a pre-seed round. In a statement, DiCaprio said he was “proud” to invest in Loci, which is...
Footwear News

Ralph Lauren to Open Full-Price Stores in Canada

Ralph Lauren is opening up full-price stores in Canada. The fashion brand, which currently operates outlet and factory stores in Canada, will launch full-price stores in Toronto in 2023, the brand’s head of retail in North America Georgi Gvakharia announced in a LinkedIn post on late Thursday. The announcement comes shortly after Ralph Lauren provided an in depth look at its current growth strategy — dubbed the “Next Great Chapter: Accelerate” — at its investor day last month. The plan calls for a continuation of its streamlined retail strategy, a doubling down on its direct channels and a plan to open more...
Footwear News

Why Beautiisoles Founder Robyn Shreiber Went From Selling Snack Food to Creating Comfortable High Heels

Robyn Shreiber’s vision for comfortable heels is quickly finding a following. The longtime J&J snack food executive ventured into the footwear business in 2020, when she launched Beautiisoles by Robyn Shreiber, a line of luxury women’s fashion shoes that keep comfort top of mind. The brand was born out of Shreiber’s personal challenges with footwear. After years of wearing heels that were too small, she developed a serious foot condition that required emergency surgery. And Shreiber is someone who needs to take care of her feet. For nearly a decade she’s been a competitive Pro-Am ballroom dancer. Ironically, she said, it was her...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Footwear News

StockX Taps Industry Veteran Paul Foley as Its Head of Brand Protection

StockX has added a new role created with verification and protecting the brand in mind, and has hired an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience for the job. The marketplace has hired Paul Foley as its head of brand protection at StockX. In the role, StockX said Foley will work alongside its existing supply chain, operations and verification team. Here, Foley will advance core verification capabilities while designing strategies to protect the StockX brand and related anti-counterfeiting of manufacturing brands that trade across the marketplace. “Protecting customers and ensuring they receive verified products is at the heart of our...
Footwear News

Done Deals: Aetrex Offers Foot Scanner Tech to Serve Women in U.S. Army and Navy + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 13, 2022: Aetrex has announced that the U.S. Army and Navy are now using its Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner to analyze how to best create the best combat and safety footwear for women. Via data from these scans, the Army and Navy will gain a deeper understanding of the measurements, static pressure underfoot and dynamic pressure needed to create future boot designs for women in combat, who do not typically wear shoes built...
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Dramatically Pops in Fiery Red Ballgown at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Kelly Rowland served red-hot drama during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived on the WACO Theater Center’s red carpet with husband Tim Weatherspoon, wearing a sweeping Monsoori gown. Styled by Elly Karamoh, the bold sleeveless number featured a ruched sweetheart neckline with a wrapped waistline, before flaring into a ballgown skirt with two large rounded tiers. Rowland’s ensemble was complete with black velvet elbow-length gloves, as well as a diamond lariat necklace, rings and floral drop earrings for added glamour — which she embraced on the carpet with numerous poses. When it came to footwear, the “Curse of Bridge...
ohmymag.co.uk

Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for

While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
Footwear News

Tina Lawson Suits Up in Slashed Suit and Platform Heels at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Tina Lawson was all business for the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. While hitting the red carpet with Richard Lawson and her grandson, Daniel Smith Jr., the  mother of Beyoncé posed in a sharp black suit. Her ensemble featured a classic buttoned blazer and pleated trousers. However, Lawson’s ensemble gained a sleek edge from  an asymmetric neckline trimmed in flounced tulle, as well as a pointed side cutout, giving the set a slashed appearance. A large gold and diamond collar necklace, as well as a crystal netting-trimmed fascinator accented with 3D black flowers, completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the House of Dereon...
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Thinks Pink in Tweed Skirt Suit for Cancer Moonshot Event with Jill Biden

Mary J. Blige brought the power of pink to Washington, D.C. while co-hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event with first lady Jill Biden. The “Power” star spoke for the intimate Cancer Moonshot occasion at the White House alongside Biden. During her speech, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a light pink Balmain skirt suit, featuring a tweed blazer and matching miniskirt. Each included tufted fringe trim, giving it a retro feel that was light-hearted and business-worthy. Blige’s outfit also held a special meaning, as pink is the signature color of Breast Cancer Awareness month. She also spoke about the loss of her family members to cancer during the occasion, as a cancer screening advocate herself.
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Bundles Up In Orange Puffer & Pyramid Heels With Caitlyn Jenner at LA Clippers Basketball Game

Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were spotted spending some quality time together. The duo attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jenner was supporting her boyfriend, the Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker. The supermodel bundled up in an orange puffer coat. The vibrant outerwear had a high collar, zipper fastening and two drawstrings that hung from the fitted hemline. Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the reality star paired the piece with leather flare-leg pants. For accessories, “The Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added small hoop earrings and carried her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kanye West Speaks on Adidas and Balenciaga Partnerships at North West’s Basketball Game

Kanye West attended daughter North West’s basketball game at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday night, and spoke with press after about his partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga. His comments came the same day that Balenciaga announced it was dropping him. “I ain’t lose no money. They never paid me nothing,” the rapper said regarding Balenciaga in video footage shared by Hollywood Fix on YouTube. “The day when I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days. We’re about making product that’s $20, the best design in the world, and that’s the reason...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Goes Green in 1920’s Crystal Gown, Feathered Robe and Matching Sandals at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Angela Bassett brought a couture spin to 1920’s party glamour at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, where she received the ceremony’s Icon Award. The Golden Globe-winning star posed on the red carpet in a lime green gown from Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2022 collection. Styled by Jennifer Austin, Bassett’s feather-trimmed couture ensemble featured a tulle midi dress layered with rows of green and silver beads and crystals, providing a fully bejeweled appearance. Adding to her look’s flapper-worthy extravagance was a sparkly beaded clutch, as well as custom pieces Austin designed herself: a set of beaded sheer tulle gloves and a matching feather-trimmed...
Footwear News

NPD: U.S. Shoe Sales Were Flat in Q3 as Fashion Sales Outpace Rest of Industry

Footwear retail sales in the U.S. were $10.8 billion in Q3, flat compared to the same quarter last year. That’s according to quarterly data from The NPD Group’s Retail Tracking Service, which excludes DTC sales. The report comes as inflation pressures continued to weigh on the U.S. economy while beginning to show some signs of abating. Compared to 2021, consumer prices rose 8.2% in September. Footwear retail prices rose 3.9% in September over the past year, the slowest increase in 17 months. By category, leisure footwear sales were flat in Q3 at $5.2 billion and performance footwear was down 6% at $2.1...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Amps Up Monochromatic Moment With Quilted Leather Jacket & Pointy Shoes at Chanel’s 90th Anniversary Dinner

Lori Harvey took an edgy approach to monochromatic dressing to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Chanel’s 1932 high jewelry collection. The event was held at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles yesterday night. Dressed in all-black, the model and skincare entrepreneur wore a cropped black leather quilted jacket. Harvey snapped one of the silver buttons at the top and left the rest undone to help show off her baggy satin trousers. The high-waist bottoms had front pleats and were held up by a thin chain belt. Monochrome outfits are among the go-to styling trick for modern women. They are versatile and timeless,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Vasque President Bryce Wernsman on Reducing SKUs, Sustainable Boots and Talking Business While Riding Bikes With Co-Workers

A refresh is underway at Vasque. The outdoor brand — which is owned by Red Wing Shoe Co. — has had a challenging two years, marked by inventory woes and a product range with far too many SKUs. Bryce Wernsman, a Red Wing Shoe Co. veteran, was hired as president of Vasque in September 2020 to right the ship. Now, as the brand enters a new chapter, Vasque has made key hires to ensure the future is bright. In June 2021, the company tapped Scott Kendall as its product designer, who has been tasked with modernizing its design language and increasing the use...
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Serves ’50s Style in Dramatic Pleated Dress with Oversized Halo Hat & 6-Inch Heels

Jurnee Smollett took a 1950’s style moment to new heights while attending the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. The fashion fête was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Oct. 22. Smollett made a dramatic entrance, appearing on the red carpet in a black pleated gown. The dress was decorated with sparkling leaves throughout and included a plunging mesh bustier top and slightly ruffled hemline. Taking things up a notch, the “Lovecraft Country” star added an oversized halo hat, diamond choker necklace and sheer opera gloves. Smollett completed her look with Christian Louboutin’s Greissimo Mule Sandals. The towering silhouette...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Allbirds Has Reduced Its Average Product Carbon Footprint by 12%

Allbirds says it reduced its average product carbon footprint by 12% between 2020 and 2021. The eco-friendly footwear brand revealed this figure, as well as other environmental focused accomplishments, its in first-ever Sustainability Report on Friday. Allbirds said it has committed to cutting its per product carbon footprint in half by 2025 and reducing it to close to zero by 2030. “Anyone can announce big goals or make big donations — it’s one thing to commit to zero carbon emissions and quite another to make the necessary reductions year over year,” said Hana Kajimura, head of sustainability at Allbirds, in a statement....
MICHIGAN STATE
Footwear News

Rap Star YG’s 4Hunnid Imprint Releases Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers-Inspired Sneakers

Los Angeles-based rap star YG and his 4Hunnid imprint have returned with more Block Runner sneakers. This time, the shoes are delivered in colorways that serve as nods to his hometown NBA teams. For the latest sneaker release, which consists of two looks, the 4Hunnid Block Runner features hues reminiscent of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers sneaker is predominantly purple with hits of gold on the upper, which all sits atop white midsoles and outsoles. As for the Clippers shoe, the brand created a predominantly white look with red on the upper and hits of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Taylor Swift Suits Up in Retro Geometric Blazer with Jimmy Choo Boots to Talk About ‘Midnights’ & New Tour on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Taylor Swift sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after having released “Midnights.” The long-awaited full-length album has already begun to break records only a few days after its highly-anticipated release. Swift, who was clad in a power suit and sky-high footwear, spoke about her in-depth recording process, collaborations, and reveals hidden details fans may not have noticed from her self-directed music video for “Anti-Hero.” Swift wore a suit from Dorothee Schumacher consisting of a tailored blazer jacket and straight-leg slacks, with the top neatly layered over a turtleneck most likely tucked into her trousers. The sleek...
Footwear News

Footwear News

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy