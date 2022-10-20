Children’s Brand Ten Little Launches Adaptive Shop Online

Children’s label Ten Little announced this week the launch of an Adaptive Shop on its direct-to-consumer website.

The brand — which was launched in 2020 by moms and former Jet.com execs Fatma Collins and Julie Rogers — aims to solve a common problem for children who wear AFO and SMO orthotics or custom insoles.

“Our program is designed to make mobility and independence accessible for kids of every shape and size, so parents and their little ones can focus on the things that matter most,” the brand said in a statement. “We have always known that every child is unique — and our Adaptive program is here to celebrate that.”

To that end, Ten Little now allows parents to create a custom pair of its Everyday Original sneaker, by selecting different sizes for the left and right feet. It also is selling Velcro strap extenders that can be applied to the shoes to improve the fit, plus replacement insoles are also offered in different sizes. Retail prices are $39 for a pair of sneakers, $6 for a set of four extenders, and $6 for the pair of insoles.

Through the Adaptive Shop , customers can select from the three most popular colors of the vegan leather Everyday Original sneaker: brown, navy and purple.

A focus on inclusive design continues to grow in the footwear industry, particularly in regard to adaptive products. Scores of shoe brands have reimagined some of their most popular styles for customers with special needs by incorporating such features as zippers, hook-and-loop closures and larger pull tabs.

The push has been particularly strong within the children’s category. An early proponent was Billy Footwear, which launched in 2015 with its zippered shoe concept . Other labels have also joined the movement as well, including Stride Rite, Converse, Steve Madden and Ugg — all of which have kids’ styles available on the Zappos Adaptive site.

As for Zappos, which launched its adaptive site in 2017, the e-commerce giant continues to support the disabled community through product development efforts and its support of the Special Olympics.

A report by Coresight Research predicted that the global fashion market for people with disabilities could hit $350 billion by 2023. And in the United States alone, that figure could reach $55 billion.