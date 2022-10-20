Read full article on original website
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This Season
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]
York Co. Junkyard Owner Who 'Scammed People Out Of Their Hard Earned Money' To Pay $106K AG Say
A York County auto shop and junkyard has been ordered to pay $106,000 in restitution to customers, according to a release by the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Monday, Oct. 24. The owner and operator Emeka K. Oguejiofor of Progress Auto Salvage Inc., located at 964 Rossville...
abc27.com
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck
A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
local21news.com
Dauphin County Commissioners say county-owned bridges are in good condition
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Dauphin County Commissioners say that all of the county-owned bridges are in good condition. This comes as a number of bridges had to be repaired after multiple flooding events. "Roads and bridges are a key function of county government. They are a vital...
local21news.com
York announces next round of COVID-19 grants for small businesses in the city
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Small businesses in York still struggling in the aftermath of COVID are eligible for a cash infusion. The City of York opened round three of the Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program. Certain companies that meet the criteria can apply for up to $5,000 in...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man convicted of murder, arson
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was convicted of killing a man in 2019 after setting an apartment on fire and attempting to steal a car. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Javen Jackson, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of a motor vehicle after a three-day trial on October 14 in Lancaster County.
Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police
A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
local21news.com
Armed woman threatens church patrons before service, now facing charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were called to Bethel Assembly of God Church on Holly Pike, South Middleton Township on October 23, just after 10 a.m., for a reported armed individual making threats to patrons of the church walking in before their service. Police say the patrons...
iheart.com
Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges
>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
abc27.com
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
Harrisburg woman arrested for York County robbery and threatening churchgoers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is in police custody after allegedly threatening churchgoers in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township on Sunday morning to reports of an armed woman threatening churchgoers as they were entering for service around 10 a.m.
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
WGAL
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall's funeral will be held Monday
LANCASTER, Pa. — The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will get underway at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The Lancaster police mounted patrol stood guard outside the Lancaster County Convention Center as people lined up to offer their condolences to Smithgall's family. More than 600 people are expected...
5 arrested for allegedly fraudulently buying dogs from Lancaster Co. breeders, reselling them: AG
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Five people from the Philadelphia area were arrested for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. An investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police found that the people allegedly used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit currency to […]
lebtown.com
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA, is well-known as a tourist destination. It has fast become a food lover's paradise as well. While you may want to travel to Lancaster County to learn about the Amish and immerse yourselves in the culture, the food scene is reason enough to visit this Southcentral Pennsylvania region and city of Lancaster, PA. Here are only a few places you must visit in Lancaster County, PA.
local21news.com
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
local21news.com
Missing 64-year-old at special risk in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl who is at special risk, according to Millersville Borough Police Department. Police say that Carl was last seen on Oct. 21 at around 8:30 a.m. using her mint green 2014 Subaru...
