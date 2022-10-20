ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck

A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man convicted of murder, arson

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was convicted of killing a man in 2019 after setting an apartment on fire and attempting to steal a car. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Javen Jackson, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of a motor vehicle after a three-day trial on October 14 in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police

A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
CARLISLE, PA
iheart.com

Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges

>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
READING, PA
abc27.com

UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
local21news.com

Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall's funeral will be held Monday

LANCASTER, Pa. — The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will get underway at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The Lancaster police mounted patrol stood guard outside the Lancaster County Convention Center as people lined up to offer their condolences to Smithgall's family. More than 600 people are expected...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

5 arrested for allegedly fraudulently buying dogs from Lancaster Co. breeders, reselling them: AG

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Five people from the Philadelphia area were arrested for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. An investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police found that the people allegedly used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit currency to […]
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit

The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
local21news.com

Missing 64-year-old at special risk in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl who is at special risk, according to Millersville Borough Police Department. Police say that Carl was last seen on Oct. 21 at around 8:30 a.m. using her mint green 2014 Subaru...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

