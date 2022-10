Mullica Hill Business Association town meeting is Tuesday Oct. 25. Location is at the American Legion Hall at 141 N Main St. in Mullica Hill. - Advertisement - The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. This event is for town business owners. If you own a licensed business in Mullica Hill and are interested in joining, please attend the meeting. We would love to hear your ideas and share ours for the upcoming year! We will cover current town events and officials will be present to report township information and discuss Lights on Main. We hope that you can join us.

MULLICA HILL, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO