WDSU
New Orleans police investigate woman struck, killed on Claiborne Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Central City Sunday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was driving a red four-door Chevy Trail Blazer eastbound on Claiborne...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating Lakeview carjacking with infant in car
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after someone reportedly stole a car with an infant inside. Officers say they responded to the reported auto theft at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street on Sunday morning. According to the NOPD, initial reports...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating murder on Chimney Wood Lane
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in New Orleans East. Police say it happened on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with...
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton
The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
fox8live.com
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.
NOLA.com
One dead in Claiborne Avenue crash early Sunday, police say
A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into an oak tree on North Claiborne Avenue near Gordon Street. The New Orleans Police Department said the accident ocurred at about 4:40 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD has not released any...
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law. Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home after a domestic conflict.
NOLA.com
34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash
A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
23-year-old man shot and killed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — A 23-year-old died after getting shot multiple times in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department. Police said that the victim arrived at the hospital at around 4:18...
One person dies in St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they are working to identify the man who died in the crash. The other driver involved wasn't injured.
NOPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Central City on Sunday night
According to police, a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street just before 10 p.m. on Claiborne Avenue.
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
Two women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old woman were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive just after 8 p.m.
Pontchartrain Park standoff ends peacefully
The man who led officers on the standoff for nearly 10 hours peacefully surrendered around 11:40 a.m. The infant in the home with him is safe and in the care of its mother.
WDSU
JPSO investigating after expensive tool stolen from home of family fighting to rebuild
JEFFERSON, La. — A Jefferson family still trying to rebuild their home after Hurricane Ida was hit with another setback. Someone stole a crucial tool worth thousands of dollars from the company rebuilding their home. The Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office is trying to track them down. A large...
wbrz.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning
LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning. According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m. Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven...
