ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate woman struck, killed on Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Central City Sunday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was driving a red four-door Chevy Trail Blazer eastbound on Claiborne...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating murder on Chimney Wood Lane

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in New Orleans East. Police say it happened on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

One dead in Claiborne Avenue crash early Sunday, police say

A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into an oak tree on North Claiborne Avenue near Gordon Street. The New Orleans Police Department said the accident ocurred at about 4:40 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD has not released any...
ALABAMA STATE
WWL

Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash

A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

23-year-old man shot and killed in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A 23-year-old died after getting shot multiple times in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department. Police said that the victim arrived at the hospital at around 4:18...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Houma man killed in JP crash

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning

LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning. According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m. Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy