New app keeps Morgan County students safe in the classroom
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office now uses an app to keep students safe in the classroom. The application TangoTango uses wi-fi and turns a cell phone into a two-way radio. Now, school resource officers can use that app to communicate directly with other deputies and Morgan County dispatch. Before, because...
Austinville Elementary School closes for flu outbreak
Due to an outbreak of the flu, Austinville Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November
One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
McNair Jr. High School band quoted $15k in instrument repairs
A junior high school band director in Huntsville needs help getting instruments into the hands of young musicians. It's going to cost $15,000 to repair the ones they have right now.
Huntsville eyes interim police chief for top job
Nearly eight months after the city’s police chief retired, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle still isn’t ready to name publicly a nominee for the position. But in private, the mayor has asked for city council support for Kirk Giles, the deputy chief who has served as the acting chief since Mark McMurray retired in March.
Local shelters need help providing for the homeless
Changing weather has local food pantries scrambling to provide much-needed services.
Madison County suspect found hiding in Tennessee home after chase sends deputy to hospital
A suspect who escaped from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday was found Monday hiding in a Tennessee home. The deputy ended up in Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. William Corey Haston, 45, was pulled over at Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard on Sunday night for...
Ala. Board of Medical Examiners call for suspension of Dr. Janaki Earla’s medical license
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a petition with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to immediately suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla, who was arrested by Blount County police last week on a charge of first-degree human trafficking of a minor.
Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House
The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
Huntsville pediatrician weighs in on RSV surge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and urgent cares across the nation are beginning to see a spike in respiratory illnesses among children. In particular, doctors are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. It’s a common cold for adults, but it can be a severe disease for young children and older adults.
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Pregnant woman killed in Limestone County accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
County officials look to fix Jeff Road traffic lights
County commissioners blame outdated and faulty video sensors on many traffic lights at intersections with Jeff Road for causing delays during morning and evening commutes in one of Madison County's fastest-growing areas.
$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents
A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
NASA ready to demolish Von Braun HQ at Marshall Space Flight Center
Early on Oct. 29, NASA in Huntsville will demolish the historic former headquarters building where Wernher von Braun’s team designed the rocket that took America to the moon. Building 4200 on Redstone Arsenal will be leveled at 7:30 a.m. “to make way for a series of new, state-of-the-art facilities...
1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence
One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
