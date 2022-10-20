ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

New app keeps Morgan County students safe in the classroom

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office now uses an app to keep students safe in the classroom. The application TangoTango uses wi-fi and turns a cell phone into a two-way radio. Now, school resource officers can use that app to communicate directly with other deputies and Morgan County dispatch. Before, because...
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November

One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville eyes interim police chief for top job

Nearly eight months after the city’s police chief retired, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle still isn’t ready to name publicly a nominee for the position. But in private, the mayor has asked for city council support for Kirk Giles, the deputy chief who has served as the acting chief since Mark McMurray retired in March.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House

The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville pediatrician weighs in on RSV surge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and urgent cares across the nation are beginning to see a spike in respiratory illnesses among children. In particular, doctors are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. It’s a common cold for adults, but it can be a severe disease for young children and older adults.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents

A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence

One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

