ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
oceanacountypress.com

Bow, hunting equipment stolen in garage break-in.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — A bow and hunting equipment valued at $2,750 were stolen during a break-in to a garage in the 6600 block of South 104th Avenue, according to Lt. Shane Hasty of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office. The break-in was reported Friday, Oct. 21, at noon. Other...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

New Era man faces prison for selling meth to undercover officer.

HART — Richard Armond Alldaffer, 47, of 5708 S. Cherokee Bend, Grant Township, pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 24, in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court to a felony of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. In exchange for his plea, Alldaffer will serve 18 months in prison, said Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon.
NEW ERA, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Recent births, posted Oct. 24, 2022

Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454. The following...
SCOTTVILLE, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Missing Fremont family spotted in UP.

FREMONT — The Fremont family that has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, said Fremont Police Chief Timothy Rodwell Friday, Oct. 21. “The Fremont Police Department has corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Michigan Monday, Oct....
FREMONT, MI
Fox17

More than one person shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — More than one person was wounded in Muskegon Heights on Monday, after a shooting broke out that evening. Muskegon Central Dispatch confirmed that a shooting happened in the area of Howell Avenue and Superior Street. It is not known how many people were hurt, but...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
whtc.com

Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Obituary: Paul Rosse, 85, of Hart

Paul D. Rosse, 85, of Hart, died on Thursday, October 20, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 3, 1936 in Custer, South Dakota the son of Paul and Gladys Rosse. Paul was raised in Custer, South Dakota; in 1955 he left South Dakota to join the...
HART, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
9&10 News

80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
EVART, MI
9&10 News

Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Scam On Social Media

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to watch out for a new scam involving their department. They say fake advertisements are going around for apparel in support of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the posts are targeting people who follow Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on social...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

See first-round playoff matchups for 14 Muskegon-area football teams

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The stage is set for more than a dozen Muskegon-area high school football teams. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released its official brackets for the 2022 playoffs and the Muskegon area was well-presented with 14 teams qualifying for their respective divisional field.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy