oceanacountypress.com
Bow, hunting equipment stolen in garage break-in.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — A bow and hunting equipment valued at $2,750 were stolen during a break-in to a garage in the 6600 block of South 104th Avenue, according to Lt. Shane Hasty of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office. The break-in was reported Friday, Oct. 21, at noon. Other...
oceanacountypress.com
New Era man faces prison for selling meth to undercover officer.
HART — Richard Armond Alldaffer, 47, of 5708 S. Cherokee Bend, Grant Township, pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 24, in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court to a felony of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. In exchange for his plea, Alldaffer will serve 18 months in prison, said Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon.
oceanacountypress.com
Recent births, posted Oct. 24, 2022
Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454. The following...
Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured a person.
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
oceanacountypress.com
Missing Fremont family spotted in UP.
FREMONT — The Fremont family that has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, said Fremont Police Chief Timothy Rodwell Friday, Oct. 21. “The Fremont Police Department has corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Michigan Monday, Oct....
Fox17
More than one person shot in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — More than one person was wounded in Muskegon Heights on Monday, after a shooting broke out that evening. Muskegon Central Dispatch confirmed that a shooting happened in the area of Howell Avenue and Superior Street. It is not known how many people were hurt, but...
whtc.com
Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
oceanacountypress.com
Obituary: Paul Rosse, 85, of Hart
Paul D. Rosse, 85, of Hart, died on Thursday, October 20, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 3, 1936 in Custer, South Dakota the son of Paul and Gladys Rosse. Paul was raised in Custer, South Dakota; in 1955 he left South Dakota to join the...
Missing Michigan family of 4 was spotted at a gas station earlier this week
A Michigan family of four who were reported missing after the father displayed what officials called paranoid behavior were spotted this week at a gas station, police said Friday. Family members last had contact with the Ciriglianos on Sunday, officials said. This week, police in Fremont and Michigan State Police...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Missing Fremont family found safe in Wisconsin
The Fremont family who left their home last Sunday without a trace has been found safe outside Michigan
80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport
On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Scam On Social Media
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to watch out for a new scam involving their department. They say fake advertisements are going around for apparel in support of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the posts are targeting people who follow Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on social...
Aero Med helicopter responds to serious crash near Zeeland high school campus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Aero Med helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 20, has responded to a serious crash north of Zeeland East High School. The crash happened around noon on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive involving a car and a dump truck, Ottawa County Central Dispatch reported. An...
Norton Shores man sentenced to 30 years for selling counterfeit sports cards
A Norton Shores man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling counterfeit sports cards and packs. He is 57-year-old Bryan Kennert.
MLive.com
See first-round playoff matchups for 14 Muskegon-area football teams
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The stage is set for more than a dozen Muskegon-area high school football teams. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released its official brackets for the 2022 playoffs and the Muskegon area was well-presented with 14 teams qualifying for their respective divisional field.
