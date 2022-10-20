Charles Paul Carlson, 72, of Ludington passed away early Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on February 9, 1950 in Hart, the son of Paul L. and Dorothy M. (Hoffman) Carlson and grew up in the Pentwater area. Charlie or Chuck as he was known, graduated from Pentwater High School with the class of 1968 and served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from service, Charlie drove delivery truck for Canada Dry and Pepsi for 10 years where he really enjoyed the social interaction and meeting many wonderful people, and then worked as a driver for Eagle Express in Ludington hauling cargo all over this beautiful country for over 30 years.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO