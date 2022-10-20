Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oceanacountypress.com
Missing Fremont family spotted in UP.
FREMONT — The Fremont family that has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, said Fremont Police Chief Timothy Rodwell Friday, Oct. 21. “The Fremont Police Department has corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Michigan Monday, Oct....
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Nicholas Christopher Phillips, of 264 Brotin Rd., Muskegon; State, Sheriffs’, Chiefs’ Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT); delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine/ecstasy. Probable cause hearing: Nov. 1 at 2:45 p.m. Bail: $10,000/personal cognizance (PR). Brandon William...
oceanacountypress.com
Obituary: Charles Carlson, 72, of Ludington
Charles Paul Carlson, 72, of Ludington passed away early Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on February 9, 1950 in Hart, the son of Paul L. and Dorothy M. (Hoffman) Carlson and grew up in the Pentwater area. Charlie or Chuck as he was known, graduated from Pentwater High School with the class of 1968 and served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from service, Charlie drove delivery truck for Canada Dry and Pepsi for 10 years where he really enjoyed the social interaction and meeting many wonderful people, and then worked as a driver for Eagle Express in Ludington hauling cargo all over this beautiful country for over 30 years.
oceanacountypress.com
Cello quartet concert set for Oct. 28.
HART — The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will continue its 2022-2023 season Friday, Oct. 28, when it presents the Galvin Cello Quartet in concert in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium, located in the Hart Middle School at 308 W. Johnson St. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and...
Comments / 0