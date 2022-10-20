Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing.

“Our strong economy and workforce should benefit all our Kentucky families, and that is why my administration is working to reach those who have left the workforce due to factors like incarceration, addiction, lack of access to childcare or poor health,” Governor Beshear said. “Today’s announcement is focused on improving health to get people back in the workforce by removing the roadblocks for many Kentuckians in accessing dental, vision and hearing care. We know that when people cannot see or hear well, or have poor oral health, it hinders their ability to seek and maintain a job.”

Beshear gave the following facts:

Officials say the initiative largely will use federal dollars to reach more than 900,000 adults enrolled in the state Medicaid program. Families who qualify are at or under 138% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, approximately $18,700 per year for an individual; $38,200 for a family of four. Children and youth ages 21 and under, enrolled in Medicaid already qualify for these health services.

Officials say starting January 1, 2023, Medicaid members will be able to access the benefits. No special enrollment period is needed.

