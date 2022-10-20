ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaj7z_0ignKOJS00

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing.

“Our strong economy and workforce should benefit all our Kentucky families, and that is why my administration is working to reach those who have left the workforce due to factors like incarceration, addiction, lack of access to childcare or poor health,” Governor Beshear said. “Today’s announcement is focused on improving health to get people back in the workforce by removing the roadblocks for many Kentuckians in accessing dental, vision and hearing care. We know that when people cannot see or hear well, or have poor oral health, it hinders their ability to seek and maintain a job.”

Here’s what was discussed during the October 20 Team Kentucky update

Beshear gave the following facts:

Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic

Officials say the initiative largely will use federal dollars to reach more than 900,000 adults enrolled in the state Medicaid program. Families who qualify are at or under 138% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, approximately $18,700 per year for an individual; $38,200 for a family of four. Children and youth ages 21 and under, enrolled in Medicaid already qualify for these health services.

Officials say starting January 1, 2023, Medicaid members will be able to access the benefits. No special enrollment period is needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

IN Focus: Indiana US Senate candidates answer your questions

INDIANAPOLIS — The candidates for US Senate sat down with IN Focus Monday night to answer your questions about the big issues facing Congress. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott, a Democrat, is challenging Senator Todd Young, a Republican. Sen. Young was first elected in 2016 and is seeking his second term. Young previously served six years […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Family hopeful for Lofton’s Law passage in 2023

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson family is pushing to criminalize hazing in Kentucky after the tragic death of their son in October 2021. Lofton Hazelwood was a freshman at the University of Kentucky when alleged hazing claimed his life. Now the Hazelwood family, along with State Senator Robby Mills, are taking action through a […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Attorney General Todd Rokita calls EPA policy unlawful

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita on Thursday filed a brief asking a U.S. court of appeals to invalidate a waiver granted under a provision of the Clean Air Act that gives California more power than all other states to set emissions standards for vehicles. The press release says the Environmental Protection Agency’s treatment […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear helps dedicate homes to tornado survivors

HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) – Ten months after the deadly western Kentucky tornado, families in Ohio County are seeing a return to normalcy following a dedication ceremony Thursday. Three homes were dedicated to families impacted by the December 10 tornado, with members from the Ohio County Habitat for Humanity, Ohio County Long Term Disaster Recovery Team, […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reports incident involving protected health information

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Keep Halloween fire-safe to avoid a scary situation

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – When you’re putting those fall or Halloween decorations up this year, Illinois officials ask to make sure those decorations aren’t anywhere near a heat source. “Halloween is an exciting time for many and keeping fire safety in mind is just as important as picking out that perfect costume. Introducing dried vegetation and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy